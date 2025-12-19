Afcon 2025: Teams, players and all you need to know about the tournament in Morocco

The Africa Cup of Nations begins Sunday with hosts Morocco looking to build on their recent success in international football.

The Atlas Lions' preparations were given the perfect boon on Thursday as a largely second-string squad secured the Fifa Arab Cup title with a 3-2 extra-time win over Jordan in Doha.

It follows the Under-20s side delivering a first World Cup title in that age group in October.

Given the team's heroics three winters ago in Qatar, where Morocco became the first Arab nation to reach a World Cup semi-final at senior level, hopes are high in Rabat that Walid Regragui's side can continue their upwards trajectory.

Here’s all you need to know about the 35th edition of the biennial tournament:

What is Afcon?

The four-week tournament has been framed as a high-visibility dress rehearsal for the World Cup in 2030, when Morocco will be one of the co-hosts, alongside Spain and Portugal, and the kingdom has embarked one of the most aggressive infrastructure programs in African sporting history to prepare.

Twenty-four teams from across the African continent will compete in nine new or completely renovated stadiums in six cities – Rabat, Agadir, Casablanca, Fez, Marrakech and Tangier.

Defending champions Ivory Coast enjoyed a hardly believable run to the title as hosts last time out, and Nigeria will hope to go one better after losing the final.

Sadio Mane's Senegal are back again after winning the 2021 edition, and Egypt will hope speculation over Mohamed Salah's future does not distract the team from claiming a record-extending eighth continental crown.

Why are Morocco hosting?

Guinea was initially scheduled to host the 2025 edition, but the West African country was stripped of the tournament in 2022 when the organising Confederation of African Football determined the country would not have adequate infrastructure and facilities in place.

Morocco, which was stripped of the tournament in 2015, offered to step in. Every Afcon since 2013 has been moved because of problems with the original host.

This tournament was initially meant to be played in the summer, but CAF agreed to postpone it so it wouldn't clash with Fifa's new Club World Cup competition.

CAF switched the Africa Cup of Nations to a summer schedule in 2017, effective from the 2019 tournament in Egypt. Then the 2021 tournament that was postponed a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic was switched to January because of the “unfavourable climatic conditions” during summer in host nation Cameroon.

Countries and groups

Morocco, whose lone Afcon title came back in 1976, are under pressure to perform given the national team's unprecedented success in recent years. The Atlas Lions begin their quest against tiny Comoros in the newly constructed 69,500-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday. Also in Group A are Mali and Zambia.

Group B sees a clash between Egypt and South Africa, who eliminated Morocco at the last edition, while Angola and Zimbabwe will hope to upset the favourites.

Nigeria will be expected to emerge from Group C, where the Super Eagles will face Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania.

Senegal and Congo face off in Group D, alongside Benin and Botswana. Congo were only beaten by eventual winners Ivory Coast in the semi-finals at the last edition.

Riyah Mahrez's Algeria are under pressure to deliver in Group E after a group-stage exit in the last edition. The Desert Foxes will face Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea and Sudan.

Group F sees a tussle between champions Ivory Coast and five-time champions Cameroon, whose preparations have been overshadowed by the firing Marc Brys as coach amid a dispute with federation president Samuel Eto'o. New coach David Pagou immediately dropped captain Vincent Aboubakar and goalkeeper Andre Onana from his squad. Gabon and Mozambique complete the group.

Four-time winners Ghana didn’t qualify.

The top two in each group and the four best third-place teams will progress to the knockout stage.

Star players

Morocco's upwards trajectory in recent years has been largely based on the excellent form of Achraf Hakimi. However, the Paris Saint-Germain defender is in a race against time to be fit for Sunday's opening match as he recovers from an ankle injury.

There will be plenty of eyes on Egypt star Mohamed Salah, who, at 33, knows this may well represent his last chance to win a continental title with the Pharaohs.

The usual speculation around Salah when he is away with Egypt is that his priorities lie with his club side Liverpool. However, that has shifted for this edition, with most of the talk on whether he even has a future at the club after he vented his frustrations at his lack of playing time there.

Salah, 33, has never won the Africa Cup of Nations, but he went close in 2017 and 2022 when Egypt reached the finals.

Victor Osimhen remains Nigeria's key player. The Galatasaray forward's absence through injuries is a big reason the Super Eagles did not qualify for next year's World Cup.

Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo will be key for Cameroon's hopes, and Yan Diomande is expected to sparkle for Ivory Coast after his brilliant start to the season for German club Leipzig.

How to watch in the UAE

All Africa Cup of Nations matches will be shown on BeIN Sports.

