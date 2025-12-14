Liverpool boss Arne Slot says 'no issue to resolve' with Mohamed Salah

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said there was "no issue to resolve" with Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian returned for the Reds' 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

After a turbulent week in which Salah accused the club of "throwing him under the bus" after being an unused sub against Leeds, and being left at home as the rest of the squad travelled to Italy for an important European match, Salah returned to the team on Saturday, introduced in the 26th minute for the injured Joe Gomez.

Hugo Ekitike scored at Anfield after 46 seconds and Salah set up the Frenchman's second goal after the break.

Salah, 33, also had said he had no relationship with Liverpool manager Slot when he spoke to reporters after the match at Elland Road last week.

Slot said at Friday's pre-match press conference that he would speak to the forward later in the day, adding: "I have no reasons [for] not wanting him to stay."

Speaking to reporters after the win against Brighton, the Dutchman said there was "no issue to resolve" with Salah, whose corner was headed home by Ekitike in the 60th minute.

"For me he's now the same as any other player," he said. "You talk to your players if you're happy or unhappy with things, but there's nothing for me to talk about after what happened against Leeds, after the game."

Slot confirmed the winger was left out of the squad for the midweek fixture against Inter Milan due to his interview after the Leeds match but defended his own approach.

"The question is always, and everybody has a different opinion about that, should he be [left out] once, twice, three times, four times, four months, 12 years?

"Every manager makes different decisions in that, but he wasn't involved in the game against Milan and I spoke to him yesterday.

"And I think, as I usually never say anything about [what] we talk about, I'm not going to make an exception now, but I think actions speak louder than what has been said.

"He was in the squad again and when I had to make my first substitutions, I brought him in. And he performed as I think every fan, including me, would like him to perform today."

Salah now has 277 goal involvements for Liverpool in the Premier League – 188 goals and 89 assists – a new record by a player for a single club in the competition, overtaking Wayne Rooney's mark for Manchester United.

A smiling Salah was asked by reporters for a comment after the match but turned them down.

"Oh God, two weeks in a row? No," he said.

The Egypt international, who signed a new two-year contract in April, now departs for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which starts December 21.

The length of his absence depends on how far Egypt go in the competition in Morocco, with the final on January 18.

The forward, who has been linked with a move to the wealthy Saudi Pro League, had invited his family to the Brighton game as speculation swirled over his future.

Slot laughed off a question about whether the match could have been Salah's last for the club.

"He wasn't the only player who walked around the pitch thanking the fans, because the fans deserved a thank you from us," he said.

He added: "Mo is going to go to the Afcon now, I hope he's going to do very well, and in the meantime we have to play here without him, with not that many players available at the moment."

