Arab Cup final: Morocco beat Jordan in five-goal thriller to seal title

Morocco were crowned Arab Cup champions at Lusail Stadium in Qatar after beating Jordan after extra-time in a five-goal thriller on Thursday evening.

The Atlas Lions took a fourth-minute lead thanks to Oussama Tannane's wonder strike from inside his own half and dominated the opening period.

But they would be made to pay immediately after the break for not pressing home their advantage when Ali Olwan headed home an equaliser with what was Jordan's first serious attempt on goal.

By the 68th minute, Jordan had flipped the game on its head when Olwan scored again, this time from the penalty spot after a harsh handball call against Morocco substitute Achraf El Mahdioui.

But Morocco were not going to throw in the towel despite that body blow and made it 2-2 two minutes from time when another substitute, Abderrazak Hamdallah, bundled the ball home.

Jordan thought they had regained the lead two minutes into extra-time when Mohannad Abu Taha smashed home a brilliant finish, only for it to be disallowed for handball following another dubious call from the officials.

But it was to be Morocco who would soon grab the advantage when Hamdallah grabbed his second, finishing from close range following Saadane Marwane's bicycle kick.

Qatar has been a happy-hunting ground for Morocco who made history with their unforgettable run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

Jordan, meanwhile, were one win away from Asian Cup glory in Qatar two years ago but fell at the final hurdle as the host nation ran out 3-1 winners in the showpiece, also at Lusail Stadium.

The match kicked-off with the rain falling in Qatar's second largest city and it didn't take Morocco long to land the first blow – and in spectacular fashion.

There seemed nothing on when Tannane picked up the ball just inside his own half but the winger – who plays his club football for Qatari side Umm Salal – launched an incredible strike that sailed over the despairing grasp of Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila and into the back of the net.

To make matters worse for Jordan, Abulaila injured himself after colliding with the post after being beaten by Tannane's effort and needed treatment on a facial injury but was able to continue after a lengthy delay.

It was nearly 2-0 not long after with Jordan in disarray when Abulaila produced a fine one-handed stop to keep out Robbie Hrimat's low shot.

The Atlas Lions suffered a blow in the 17th minute when Karim El Berkaoui was forced off injured, the forward who plies his club trade with UAE side Al Dhafra had been the tournament's joint second top scorer with three goals.

Morocco remained in control, though, and almost grabbed another goal just before half-time when Abulaila could only parry a cross straight to Tannanem, who was denied a second goal when Issam Smeeri brilliantly cleared his shot off the line.

Morocco – who won the tournament in 2012, the last organised by the Union of Arab Football Associations before it was taken under Fifa's umbrella – went in at the break well on top with Jordan failing to trouble El Mehdi Benabid in the Atlas Lions goal.

But that quickly changed three minutes into the second half courtesy of striker Olwan's thumping header from Abu Taha's perfect cross from the left.

It was a goal that sparked the Jordanian contingent in the crowd into life after an opening 45 minutes that had left him with little to shout about.

And they would soon to be screaming even louder when they were awarded a penalty, albeit in controversial circumstances. Jordan attacker Mahmood Almardi had cracked a shot from the edge of the area that deflected off El Mahdioui and looped just over the crossbar.

But VAR suddenly intervened suggesting El Mahdioui had handled the ball which was true, but the shot had been blasted at him from close range and he had little chance to get out of the way.

The referee felt differently after viewing the incident pitchside and the penalty was given. Olwan made no mistake from the spot for his second goal of the game with 22 minutes left.

Morocco went hunting for the leveller and plied on the pressure with Mounir Chouiar sending one thumping drive just wide of the target before Hamdallah sent the game into extra-time in the 88th minute.

But not before Olwan missed two chance to become a hat-trick hero deep in stoppage time only to send one effort wide of the target and see another saved by Benabid.

The first period of extra-time would see Abu Taha denied his stunning goal for handball before Hamdallah's match-winning intervention.

Meanwhile, the UAE's third-place play-off against Saudi Arabia was abandoned before the second half was able to get under way after a torrential downpour left the pitch waterlogged with the score at 0-0.

While the conditions would improve the decision was made by the referee and match officials to cancel the game due to lightening storms in proximity to the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

DIVINE%20INTERVENTOIN %3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Elia%20Suleiman%2C%20Manal%20Khader%2C%20Amer%20Daher%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Elia%20Suleiman%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity