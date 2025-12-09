Which countries are Mena's top World Cup goalscorers?

The 2026 Fifa World Cup is right around the corner and eight countries from the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region have secured their ticket to the Americas, the largest number in history.

The Mena countries have together scored more than 100 goals in World Cups. This tally reflects both early pioneers and late bloomers.

Morocco's 20 World Cup goals are the result of persistence, growth and historic breakthroughs. From their early appearances in the 1970 and 1986 tournaments, through decades of ups and downs, the national team became, in 2022, the first Mena country to reach the competition's semi-finals. That run produced their highest total of matches and goals in a single tournament to date.

Turkey reached the same milestone of 20 goals, but only by burning bright in a single tournament. In 1954, they made a quiet debut, but in 2002, they exploded on to the scene, finishing third. Their 3–2 win over South Korea featured one of football's most unforgettable moments: a strike by Hakan Sükür just 11 seconds after kick-off – still the fastest goal in World Cup history.

With an expanded tournament in 2026 boosting representation, several more regional teams will have the chance to write new chapters: Algeria, Morocco, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Tunisia, and debutants Jordan, have already secured their places. Turkey and Iraq still have work to do: they must navigate March's Uefa play-offs and inter-confederation play-offs respectively to reach the finals.

