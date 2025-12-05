World Cup 2026 draw: Morocco to face Brazil in Group C

Morocco will begin its 2026 World Cup campaign against title favourites Brazil, while Qatar has been drawn in the same group as co-hosts Canada.

Eight teams from the Middle East were represented in Friday's drawing ceremony at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia and Iran all having booked their places in next year's World Cup.

Iraq could join the World Cup as well through the inter-confederation playoffs, due to take place in March.

Morocco and Brazil were scheduled to kick off play in Group C, with Haiti and Scotland rounding out the group. The Atlas Lions' 2026 campaign comes four years after they reached the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, held in Qatar.

All 48 spots for the World Cup were drawn into 12 groups of four teams each on Friday, though only 42 teams are known for now.

Six spots have yet to be determined, and will be decided at the inter-confederation playoffs. The World Cup will take place between June 11 and July 19, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum presided over the draw.

A picture shows groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and L during the draw. AFP

Here is the group list, with the sorting done in a way that no two teams from the same confederation – except Europe – will face each other in the first stage:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Uefa Path D winner

Group B: Canada, Uefa Path A winner, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Uefa Path C winner

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Uefa Path B winner, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, Inter-Confederation Path 2 winner, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Inter-Confederation Path 1 winner, Colombia, Uzbekistan

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama