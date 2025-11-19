World Cup 2026: Who has qualified, play-offs, draw and all you need to know

The Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao has become the smallest nation by population to qualify for a World Cup after salvaging a 0-0 draw with Jamaica on the final day of Concacaf qualifying.

The country went undefeated throughout their qualification campaign to top Group B with 12 points, joining Panama and Haiti in booking their World Cup tickets.

Curacao scraped through their meeting with Jamaica despite missing head coach Dick Advocaat for Tuesday's fixture. The 78-year-old boss missed the match due to personal reasons.

The nation carries a land mass of 171 square miles and boasts a population of less than 157,000. Iceland previously held the record as the smallest country to reach the World Cup when it qualified for the tournament in Russia in 2018.

After the latest international break, we now know the identity of 42 of the 48 teams who will play in North America next summer. See below for a breakdown.

Hosts

Qualified: Canada, Mexico, United States

The three nations set to stage matches at the 2026 finals get an automatic spot in the competition.

Concacaf

Qualified: Curaccao, Haiti, Panama

Haiti defied the odds to book a place at next year's World Cup on Tuesday and they will be joined by both Panama and Curacao.

The three clinched top spots in their respective groups to advance from the North and Central American and Caribbean region to the 48-team finals in Canada, Mexico and the US.

Jamaica and Surinam missed out and drop into the interconfederation play-offs.

Africa

Qualified: Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia

The nine direct entrants from CAF were confirmed last month, including first-time qualifiers Cape Verde. Only the winners of the nine CAF groups were guaranteed a spot at the tournament in North America. The four best runners-up – Gabon, DR Congo, Cameroon and Nigeria – entered a play-off with DR Congo emerging victorious and reaching interconfederation play-offs.

Asia

Qualified: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan

Again, after the October international break, the eight direct entrants from Asia were known. The UAE and Iraq played out a two-legged play-off in November with Iraq's 3-2 aggregate win earning them a spot in the interconfederation tournament.

Iraq players celebrate after their World Cup play-off victory over the UAE at Basra International Stadium on November 18, 2025. Reuters Ecstastic Iraq players celebrate their 2-1 win on the night over the UAE and a 3-2 aggregate win. Reuters Mohannad Ali celebrates scoring Iraq's first goal. Reuters UAE attacker Caio Lucas makes it 1-0 in Basra. Reuters Caio Lucas celebrates scoring for UAE. Reuters UAE's Kouame Autonne wins a header. Reuters UAE's Alaeddine Zouhir slides in the win the ball from Sherko Kareem of Iraq. Reuters UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu. Reuters UAE's Marcus Meloni under pressure from Ali Jasim of Iraq. Reuters Iraq coach Graham Arnold before the game. Reuters UAE fans at Basra International Stadium. Reuters Iraq fans in the stands at Basra International Stadium. Reuters UAE fans at Basra International Stadium. Reuters fans ahead of the match in Basra. Aymen Al Ameri / The National Fans ahead of the game in Basra. Aymen Al Ameri / The National

Europe

Qualified: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland.

Going into last week, only England had sealed their spot, but they were joined by 11 other direct entrants, including some big hitters.

Four more European nations will also qualify following Uefa play-offs in March.

Oceania

Qualified: New Zealand

The Oceania process was completed in March when New Zealand beat New Caledonia 3-0 to clinch qualification. As runners-up New Caledonia will head into the inter-confederation play-offs.

South America

Qualified: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay

South American qualifying ended in September with Argentina finishing top ahead of Ecuador. Brazil finished a distant fifth before Carlo Ancelotti's arrival as coach. Bolivia finished seventh in the continental mini-league and will head to the interconfederation play-offs as one of the fancied sides.

How will the remaining six spots be decided?

The remaining six places will be filled by four teams from Europe via the Uefa play-offs and two from the Fifa interconfederation play-offs.

The six teams in the interconfederation tournament are: Iraq, DR Congo, Jamaica, Surinam, Bolivia and New Caledonia.

The two highest-ranked teams: Iraq (57) and DR Congo (60) receive a bye, while the other four will play off to meet them. The draw takes place on Thursday.

The winners of the two finals will progress to the World Cup.

The European play-offs will feature 16 teams in four pots, with two semi-finals and a final in each bracket. The four winners qualify for the World Cup.

Pot 1: Italy, Denmark, Turkey, Ukraine

Pot 2: Poland, Wales, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Pot 3: Ireland, Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo

Pot 4: Romania, Sweden, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland

The draw for Uefa's play-offs is set for Thursday, the games will be contested on March 26 (semi-finals) and March 31 (finals).

When is the main World Cup draw?

The main draw for the World Cup will take place on Friday, 5 December at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC at 9pm UAE time.

