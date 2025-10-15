UAE wait to find out punishment after crowd trouble during Qatar World Cup qualifier

The UAE face a wait to find out what punishment they might face after the crowd violence which marred their World Cup qualifier against Qatar in Doha.

Qatar qualified for a second successive World Cup after beating the national team 2-1 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday night.

The result put the hosts top of the three-team play-off, which guaranteed direct progress to the finals in North America next year.

The UAE could yet qualify, but they have an increasingly complex route to make it. First, they will face Iraq in two matches, at home and away, next month.

If they progress from that tie, they will enter an intercontinental play-off with five sides from other confederations around the world.

Their participation in that, though, could be dependent on whatever disciplinary action the Asian Football Confederation or Fifa take against them for the unrest in Doha.

After Boualem Khoukhi celebrated Qatar’s opening goal in front of the away section of supporters, enraged UAE fans threw sandals, as well as plastic bottles and cups, onto the field.

As the security personnel, as well as some UAE players, tried to restore order, one of the Qatar coaching staff was hit in the back by an object.

The match eventually restarted, but when Pedro Miguel scored the second and also made a beeline for the UAE fans, the violence escalated.

This time the melee even involved two people wearing green bibs of officially accredited photographers. One had thrown his shoe at the players, before becoming involved in a physical altercation.

The moment incited several supporters to jump the barriers and enter the field of play, while the police fought to restore order. As it was happening, more bottles, cups and shoes were raining onto the field.

The anger spread to other sections of the ground. After the play was restarted, objects were also thrown from areas of Qatar supporters.

The scene was reminiscent of the unrest which accompanied Qatar’s win over the UAE in the Asian Cup in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

That incident saw the UAE receive a fine and ordered to play one match behind closed doors. The repeat offence in Doha could prompt sanctions for the Iraq fixtures.

Neither the UAE Football Association or its Qatari counterpart has commented on the events, and it is unclear if any arrests were made.

Cosmin Olaroiu, the UAE coach, did not single out UAE fans for criticism, saying, “It happened from both sides. It was not OK, but what can we do?”

UAE loses to Qatar in blow to World Cup qualifier dreams 00:40

The UAE coach went on to intimate that the anger felt by the travelling supporters may have stemmed from a perceived unfairness at the way the play-off was organised.

UAE supporters were given just eight per cent of tickets for the game against Qatar – although it appeared as though far more actually made it inside the stadium.

The UAE section of the ground was packed beyond capacity, with many watching the game while stood in gangways and aisles.

Olaroiu said the arrangements, including home advantage for Qatar – who finished below the UAE in the previous round of qualifying – as well as a shorter turnaround for his side, had been unfair.

Qatar had six days between their matches against Oman and the UAE, while the national team had just three between their two games.

“When you play these kinds of tournaments, all teams should have an equal chance,” Olaroiu said.

“It was very simple. This group should be playing in Saudi [where Saudi Arabia eventually won a similar play-off involving Iraq and Indonesia] and that group should play here.

“That way everybody would have an equal chance. Nobody would play a home game in front of their fans, and take 80-90 per cent of the tickets.

“It was very simple, just to put it in different [neutral countries]. In the beginning of the competition they say that third place [in the previous round of qualifying] will host the group.

“We reached third place, and we play away because it was decided like this. And they decide who plays first, who plays third, and everything.

“But now, it’s too late. What can we do? We have to look at our mistakes, and things we did and didn’t do.

“I don’t want to come here and say this and that. It is obvious to everyone, but now we cannot change this. They got their target.”

Qatar's Ahmed Fathi celebrates with coach Julen Lopetegui after the game against UAE. Reuters

Julen Lopetegui, the Qatar coach, said the passion of supporters was understandable, but that the unrest was unacceptable.

“We have to avoid this kind of situation,” Lopetegui said. “These are dangerous things that we have to avoid.

“We all want to see passion supporting teams, and to celebrate, but we have to avoid this kind of behaviour. Football is one sport that joins countries and people.”

