Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard dedicates World Cup qualification to fans after Iraq stalemate

Saudi Arabia booked their place at next year’s World Cup after holding Iraq to a 0-0 draw in Jeddah on Tuesday night, a result that ensured Herve Renard’s side topped Group B of Asia’s fourth-round qualifiers.

The hosts needed only a point to progress to the 2026 finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and were made to work hard for it in front of more than 60,000 fans at King Abdullah Sports City.

Goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi was the hero deep into stoppage time, producing a superb save to push away Hassan Abdulkareem’s curling free kick and confirm Saudi Arabia’s seventh World Cup appearance.

“I was expecting a lot of people but the atmosphere was fantastic – the fans pushed the players,” said Renard.

“Even though Salem [Al Dawsari] got the man of the match, I think this evening it was the fans. It has not been easy a few months ago, but we did it and this is the most important.”

In a tense first half, Saleh Abu Al Shamat provided the main spark for the Saudis, flashing a shot over the bar early on before setting up Feras Al Brikan soon after the break. The striker’s cross narrowly evaded Saud Abdulhamid, while Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hassan kept his side in contention with fine saves from both Al Shamat and Al Dawsari.

At the other end, Hassan Al Tambkti’s last-ditch challenge denied Mohanad Ali, before Al Aqidi’s injury-time intervention sealed qualification.

"We have achieved something extraordinary, truly unbelievable. What we accomplished is beyond amazing. Now, let’s go to the World Cup." Al Aqidi said in a video posted on the Asian Football Confederation's X channel.

"We are going to the World Cup! All praise be to God. To the incredible fans who showed up, you truly deserve this joy," said Al Brikan in another post.

The result left Saudi Arabia level on four points with Iraq but ahead on goals scored, while Graham Arnold’s side will now face the UAE in a two-legged play-off next month for a spot in the intercontinental play-offs in March.

