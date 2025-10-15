Can UAE still qualify for 2026 World Cup after losing to Qatar?

The UAE suffered a blow to their hopes of automatically qualifying for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday with a 2-1 defeat to Qatar.

The Emirates had only needed to avoid defeat in Doha to seal their place as one of the 48 teams headed to North America next year.

Second-half goals by Boualem Khoukhi and Pedro Miguel at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium sent the hosts through to a second successive appearance at the finals.

Both Qatari goals led to unsavoury scenes from the away supporters, with security and police forcibly removing several UAE fans who entered the field of play in protest.

But all is not lost for the UAE national team.

Can UAE still qualify for World Cup 2026?

The UAE finished second in the mini-team Group A behind Qatar, who topped the table with four points, but ahead of Oman thanks to Saturday's 2-1 win over their Gulf neighbours.

As a result, the UAE will now enter a convoluted play-off process involving teams from other continental federations next month.

Who will UAE play next?

UAE face Iraq, who finished second in Group B behind Saudi Arabia following a 0-0 draw on Tuesday, in a two-legged play-off next month.

The first match will be played on November 13 before the return leg five days later.

The winner over the two legs will then advance to an inter-confederation play-off.

Inter-confederation play-offs

Assuming the UAE can overcome Iraq, they will join one team each from Africa, Concacaf, Oceania and South America in the inter-confederation play-offs next March.

Teams will be ranked according to Fifa, with the four lowest-ranked teams playing in two single-elimination matches. The winners will meet the two highest-ranked teams in another set of single-elimination games, with the winners qualifying for the global finals in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Have the UAE ever qualified for a World Cup?

Yes, the UAE's lone appearance at a World Cup was at Italia '90. The Emirates exited at the group stage after defeats to eventual champions West Germany, Yugoslavia and Colombia.

