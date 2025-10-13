Cosmin Olaroiu urges UAE to dig deep against Qatar after quick turnaround for decisive World Cup qualifier

Cosmin Olaroiu is urging his UAE players to have one final push in the “last battle” as they bid to achieve World Cup qualification.

The national team are one game away from their first appearance at a World Cup since 1990. If they avoid defeat against Qatar at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday night, a place in the finals will be theirs.

The fact a draw will be enough is one factor to the benefit of the UAE. Everything else, though, has been loaded in the favour of Qatar.

The game is the final match of a three-team play-off. While Qatar have had six days to rest, recuperate and plan since their goalless draw with Oman on the opening day, the turnaround has been strikingly brief for the UAE.

The 8pm kick off Doha time will be a mere 69 hours and 45 minutes after the final whistle blew on their tense, 2-1 comeback win against Oman.

The energy reserves of the UAE players will also be lacking the natural boost provided by their supporters. While 5,000 roared them on to that win against Oman on Saturday night, only around a thousand will be admitted entry to the decisive match.

Having already handed Qatar staging rights for the play-off, Fifa and the AFC also decided they would be able to treat it as a home fixture, rather than a neutral one. As such, the away allocation of tickets has been capped at eight per cent.

Thousands of Emirati supporters have remained in Doha after the first match. The UAE Football Association have made provisions for ticketless fans to watch the game together in two hotels in Doha.

Caio Lucas celebrates after scoring the winner against Oman in the World Cup qualifier at Jassim Bin Hamed Stadium in Doha, on October 11, 2025. Chris Whiteoak / The National UAE's Marcus Meloni heads home to make it 1-1. AFP Caio Lucas celebrates with his UAE teammates after scoring in the 83rd minute to make it 2-1 against Oman. Chris Whiteoak / The National UAE head coach Cosmin Olaroiu during the game at Jassim Bin Hamed Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National UAE's Yahya Al Ghassani is tackled by Ahmed Al Khamisi of Oman. Chris Whiteoak / The National Marcus Meloni celebrates scoring for UAE against Oman in the World Cup qualifier at Jassim Bin Hamed Stadium in Doha. Chris Whiteoak / The National Marcus Meloni celebrates scoring for the UAE in the 76th minute to make it 1-1. Chris Whiteoak / The National UAE and Oman fans during the game in Qatar. Chris Whiteoak / The National Amjad Al Harthi celebrates with Oman teammates after his shot was deflected into his own net by UAE's Kouame Kouadio. Reuters Oman's Khalid Al Braiki challenges for a header with UAE attacker Caio Canedo. Reuters Marcus Meloni after scoring for the UAE. Chris Whiteoak / The National Oman players celebrate after Kouame Autonne's own goal. Chris Whiteoak / The National The UAE starting XI before the match. Chris Whiteoak / The National UAE fans before the game against Oman. Chris Whiteoak / The National UAE fan before the game against Oman. Chris Whiteoak / The National UAE fan before the game against Oman. Chris Whiteoak / The National UAE fans arrive before the game against Oman in Doha. Chris Whiteoak / The National UAE fan before the game against Oman. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“It’s a pity that a lot of fans cannot attend the game,” Olaroiu said. “Eight per cent is a very low number. It should be equal because it's a qualification game, not going away.

“They give us a good energy like they did in the last game, but we are prepared, and we survive also in this situation.

“We have to be able to pass any moment, any difficulty, any pressure from the supporters, referee. We are focused only on the way that we play and the target that we have.”

Rival sets of supporters were planning to congregate at the same spot as each other on Monday evening, in Souk Waqif.

That was where the UAE fans had descended in huge numbers on Friday, creating scenes of celebrations which the players said had inspired them ahead of the Oman game the following night.

“We know that the number of fans present at the ground is very little, but the support we have is very encouraging,” Ali Saleh, the UAE winger, said.

“We saw the support in the last game, and we know that they follow us, they watch us back home, so we hope to be able to put in a good level of performance to make them happy.”

Olaroiu has tried his best to avoid commenting on the perceived advantages that Qatar have had at the play-off, as he does not want to distract his players, or make excuses.

On the issue of the short turnaround from the Oman game, he suggested willpower will drive the players to perform.

“When you play this kind of game, you find the energy everywhere,” Olaroiu said.

“The players have the will to play. They want to play, so they will find the reserves to recover, and to play with full energy tomorrow. I'm sure about this.

“They will try their best, I'm sure. They believe, always, and I expect tomorrow they will do again. Of course, it's a very short period and it's very difficult, but we have to face it, and we cannot complain about this.”

The opposing managers tasked with guiding their sides over the line of World Cup qualification are both recent appointments.

Olariou was announced as Paulo Bento’s replacement as UAE coach in May. He stayed on at Sharjah to guide them to AFC Champions League glory in Singapore at the end of the club season, before taking the reins of the national team.

At the start of that month, Julen Lopetegui was installed as the new Qatar coach.

As such, neither played a role in the two games in which the sides met in the previous round of Asian qualifying.

Those matches were both won by the UAE. Saleh was on the scoresheet as the national team claimed a 3-1 comeback win in Doha, while the UAE later thrashed the two-time Asian Cup champions 5-0 in Abu Dhabi.

Lopetegui, the former Spain and Real Madrid manager, said those matches will count for nothing with direct qualification on the line.

“Those matches are history that had already been written, but tomorrow’s story has not been written yet,” Lopetegui said.

“We need to trust ourselves, believe in our team and our strength, and hopefully we will be able to achieve our big dream.”

Assim Madibo, the Qatar midfielder, acknowledge that Gulf derbies between the two big rivals are always intense.

“It is true: our games against the UAE are always difficult,” Madibo said. “The teams are on a par so we as players understand the value but also the difficulty of this game.

“We are fully ready to play against the UAE national team with all our strength and all our confidence and our trust in one another.”

RACE CARD 5pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,400m

5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 1,000m

6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 2,000m

6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 2,000m

7pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

7.30pm: Al Ain Mile Group 3 (PA) Dh350,000 1,600m

8pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m



Amith's selections:

5pm: AF Sail

5.30pm: Dahawi

6pm: Taajer

6.30pm: Pharitz Oubai

7pm: Winked

7.30pm: Shahm

8pm: Raniah

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand UAE fixtures

May 9, v Malaysia

May 10, v Qatar

May 13, v Malaysia

May 15, v Qatar

May 18 and 19, semi-finals

May 20, final

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

PULITZER PRIZE 2020 WINNERS JOURNALISM Public Service

Anchorage Daily News in collaboration with ProPublica



Breaking News Reporting

Staff of The Courier-Journal, Louisville, Ky.



Investigative Reporting

Brian M. Rosenthal of The New York Times



Explanatory Reporting

Staff of The Washington Post



Local Reporting

Staff of The Baltimore Sun



National Reporting

T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi of ProPublica



and



Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times



International Reporting

Staff of The New York Times



Feature Writing

Ben Taub of The New Yorker



Commentary

Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times



Criticism

Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times



Editorial Writing

Jeffery Gerritt of the Palestine (Tx.) Herald-Press



Editorial Cartooning

Barry Blitt, contributor, The New Yorker



Breaking News Photography

Photography Staff of Reuters



Feature Photography

Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of the Associated Press



Audio Reporting

Staff of This American Life with Molly O’Toole of the Los Angeles Times and Emily Green, freelancer, Vice News for “The Out Crowd” LETTERS AND DRAMA



Fiction

"The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)



Drama

"A Strange Loop" by Michael R. Jackson



History

"Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America" by W. Caleb McDaniel (Oxford University Press)



Biography

"Sontag: Her Life and Work" by Benjamin Moser (Ecco/HarperCollins)



Poetry

"The Tradition" by Jericho Brown (Copper Canyon Press)



General Nonfiction

"The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care" by Anne Boyer (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)



and



"The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America" by Greg Grandin (Metropolitan Books)



Music

"The Central Park Five" by Anthony Davis, premiered by Long Beach Opera on June 15, 2019



Special Citation

Ida B. Wells





FIGHT%20CARD %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFeatherweight%204%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EYousuf%20Ali%20(2-0-0)%20(win-loss-draw)%20v%20Alex%20Semugenyi%20(0-1-0)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWelterweight%206%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EBenyamin%20Moradzadeh%20(0-0-0)%20v%20Rohit%20Chaudhary%20(4-0-2)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EHeavyweight%204%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EYoussef%20Karrar%20(1-0-0)%20v%20Muhammad%20Muzeei%20(0-0-0)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWelterweight%206%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EMarwan%20Mohamad%20Madboly%20(2-0-0)%20v%20Sheldon%20Schultz%20(4-4-0)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESuper%20featherweight%208%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EBishara%20Sabbar%20(6-0-0)%20v%20Mohammed%20Azahar%20(8-5-1)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECruiseweight%208%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EMohammed%20Bekdash%20(25-0-0)%20v%20Musa%20N%E2%80%99tege%20(8-4-0)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESuper%20flyweight%2010%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESultan%20Al%20Nuaimi%20(9-0-0)%20v%20Jemsi%20Kibazange%20(18-6-2)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELightweight%2010%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EBader%20Samreen%20(8-0-0)%20v%20Jose%20Paez%20Gonzales%20(16-2-2-)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

Ain Issa camp: Established in 2016

Houses 13,309 people, 2,092 families, 62 per cent children

Of the adult population, 49 per cent men, 51 per cent women (not including foreigners annexe)

Most from Deir Ezzor and Raqqa

950 foreigners linked to ISIS and their families

NGO Blumont runs camp management for the UN

One of the nine official (UN recognised) camps in the region

Meg%202%3A%20The%20Trench %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBen%20Wheatley%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJason%20Statham%2C%20Jing%20Wu%2C%20Cliff%20Curtis%2C%20Page%20Kennedy%2C%20Cliff%20Curtis%2C%20Melissanthi%20Mahut%20and%20Shuya%20Sophia%20Cai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE%20SPECS %3Cp%3EBattery%3A%2060kW%20lithium-ion%20phosphate%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20Up%20to%20201bhp%3Cbr%3E0%20to%20100kph%3A%207.3%20seconds%3Cbr%3ERange%3A%20418km%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh149%2C900%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE squad Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

A State of Passion Directors: Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi Stars: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah Rating: 4/5

Bob%20Marley%3A%20One%20Love %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Reinaldo%20Marcus%20Green%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EKingsley%20Ben-Adir%2C%20Lashana%20Lynch%2C%20James%20Norton%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A02%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A