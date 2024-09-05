UAE secure sensational win over Qatar in World Cup qualifier

A wonder strike from Khalid Al Dhanhani plus goals Harib Abdallah and Ali Saleh gave the UAE a thrilling win over Qatar in World Cup qualifying in Doha. It was the most perfect start imaginable to the latest phase of Asian qualifying, in the first match of a six-team group which carries with it two places at the main event in North America in two years time. The national team initially fell behind to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/02/10/jordan-v-qatar-akram-afif-hat-trick-of-penalties-fires-hosts-to-asian-cup-glory/" target="_blank">reigning champions of Asia</a>, but they hit back in sensational fashion in the last half-hour to run out deserving winners. UAE players and staff alike had said before the game that they were focused solely on this match and not what had gone before. But it is difficult to believe the players who had featured in 5-0 and 4-0 losses against the same opposition would not have approached the fixture with some trepidation. So many of their past tormentors are still present. Akram Afif, for one, loomed large in more ways than one. As the Qatar playmaker met Khalid Essa at the toss, he towered over the UAE captain-goalkeeper, thanks largely to his unmissable frizzy mop of hair. At exactly the same moment, behind him in the stands, the home fans celebrated their captain is striking visual form. He and Almoez Ali, the prolific striker, were portrayed in the tifo, above a sign saying: “We’re ready.” The din made by the home fans was impressive, given the 45,000-seater Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, is a big space to fill. The turnout of 33,952 was noisy and intimidating, but the UAE settled well, even if they did cede the majority of possession to the hosts. In particular, Kouame Autonne initially took to international football as if he belonged. The 23-year-old defender <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/03/kouame-autonne-channels-spirit-of-kolo-and-yaya-toure-as-he-gears-up-for-uae-debut/" target="_blank">was making his debut</a>, and brought all the assuredness that marked out his excellence in Al Ain’s run to the Asian Champions League title last season. His job was a tough one, going up against Almoez, but he was composed in doing so, and even had a good header chance of his own early in the piece. Autonne's task was made a little more onerous on 25 minutes, when he was booked for a high boot. Shortly after, the UAE were extremely fortunate not to be behind when Jassem Gaber somehow managed to head over when perfectly positioned, unmarked in the UAE six-yard box. After all the talk about the bright new era for UAE football, the opening goal in Doha came from the boot belonging to the player with the freshest face on either side. Unfortunately for the national team, it was the right boot of Ibrahim Mohammed, the 18-year-old rookie who is starting out his career for Qatar. His calm finish from just inside the UAE box as halftime approached was well merited by the hosts. They had 73 of possession in the first half. As Aziz, Almoez and Mohammed made neat patterns in attack, it felt for long periods as if they away side were clinging on. But the UAE stuck to their task and, as the hour mark ticked by, they began to assert themselves more going forward, too. Their confidence was raised as they found more gaps in the Qatari backline, and Tahnoon Al Zaabi went close as he fired a shot just past the right top corner. Not long after, they were level. Yahia Nader, the midfield schemer through whom all UAE’s best work passed, had a shooting opportunity on the edge of the box. He made to let one fly, but instead slipped a neat ball through to Abdullah. There was much work still for the young Shabab Al Ahli forward to do, but he cooly dropped the shoulder to send two defenders the wrong way, and bent a left-footed shot into the opposite corner. It marked a decisive momentum swing towards the visitors and they did not let up. With belief now coursing through them, Al Dhanhani felt emboldened to try his luck. Taking possession of the ball inside his own half, the right back marauded up field, found himself in the centre forward channel, and left fly with a left foot drive into the top corner. Now with the advantage, the UAE’s delight seemed set to vanish when Qatar were awarded a penalty five minutes from time. They were spared, though, when referee Shaun Evans reversed his decision to award a penalty to Qatar after Nader had accidentally made contact with the ball with his elbow when sliding to make a tackle in the box. With their own chance of getting back into the game snatched away from them, Qatar wilted, and the game was sent beyond them when substitute Saleh pounced to fire the third into the roof of the net.