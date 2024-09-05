Khalid Al Dhanhani celebrates scoring UAE's second goal in their 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Qatar at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha on September 5, 2024. Reuters

Sport

Football

UAE secure sensational win over Qatar in World Cup qualifier

Goals from Abdallah, Al Dhanhani and Saleh seal 3-1 victory for national team in Doha

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

September 05, 2024

