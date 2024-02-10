Jordan v Qatar: Akram Afif's hat-trick of penalties fires hosts to Asian Cup glory

Defending champions retain their continental crown after 3-1 victory at Lusail Stadium

Qatar's Akram Afif celebrates after scoring his second goal in the 3-1 Asian Cup final victory against Jordan at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday, February 10, 2024. AP

John McAuley author image
John McAuley
Doha
Feb 10, 2024
Qatar are back-to-back continental champions after the Asian Cup hosts and holders defeated Jordan 3-1 in an all-Arab final at Lusail Stadium on Saturday night.

“Tintin” Marquez Lopez’s side, who claimed a first Asian title in the UAE in 2019, were worthy winners of a pulsating encounter on the outskirts of Doha.

Star forward Akram Afif scored a hat-trick of penalties, one in the first half, another after 73 minutes and the other deep into injury-time, while Yazan Al Naimat’s superb 67th-minute strike was mere consolation for Jordan.

Hussein Ammouta’s team, however, depart the tournament with reputations enhanced: Jordan had never before been past the quarter-finals of Asian football's principal competition.

Qatar, though, become the first country to successfully defend the trophy since Japan in 2004. In emerging victorious from the rescheduled 2023 tournament – it was originally slated for China – the 2022 World Cup hosts join South Korea as two-time winners. Japan hold the record, with four titles.

Updated: February 10, 2024, 5:36 PM
