Jordan v Qatar: Akram Afif's hat-trick of penalties fires hosts to Asian Cup glory

Qatar are back-to-back continental champions after the Asian Cup hosts and holders defeated Jordan 3-1 in an all-Arab final at Lusail Stadium on Saturday night.

“Tintin” Marquez Lopez’s side, who claimed a first Asian title in the UAE in 2019, were worthy winners of a pulsating encounter on the outskirts of Doha.

Star forward Akram Afif scored a hat-trick of penalties, one in the first half, another after 73 minutes and the other deep into injury-time, while Yazan Al Naimat’s superb 67th-minute strike was mere consolation for Jordan.

Hussein Ammouta’s team, however, depart the tournament with reputations enhanced: Jordan had never before been past the quarter-finals of Asian football's principal competition.

Qatar, though, become the first country to successfully defend the trophy since Japan in 2004. In emerging victorious from the rescheduled 2023 tournament – it was originally slated for China – the 2022 World Cup hosts join South Korea as two-time winners. Japan hold the record, with four titles.

More to follow...