What the UAE need to do against Qatar to punch their ticket for 2026 World Cup

The UAE stand on the brink of securing only a second World Cup finals appearance.
On Tuesday, Cosmin Olaroiu's side take on Qatar in Doha looking to secure a place at next year's finals, to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico.
The UAE's only previous World Cup appearance came in 1990.
Saturday's 2-1 comeback win over Oman has put the Emiratis in the driving seat. They top the three-team Group A with three points, while Qatar and Oman both have a point each.
Here's what the UAE need to punch their ticket to the 2026 World Cup in North America.
Permutations
As long as they avoid defeat against Qatar on Tuesday, the UAE will qualify for a Fifa World Cup for only the second time in their history.
Should they lose, Qatar will leapfrog UAE into first place on four points and secure their place at next's year's finals.
If the UAE finish second, they will enter into another play-off against the runner-up in Group B, currently Iraq, who face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The winner of that play-off, to be held in November, will then enter an intercontinental play-off for another chance to qualify.
Recent results against Qatar
The UAE boast an excellent recent record against Qatar, beating them home-and-away in the previous round of World Cup qualifying.
The UAE beat the Asian champions 3-1 away last September before Fabio De Lima famously scored four goals in the 5-0 thrashing of the Qataris in Abu Dhabi in November. The Brazil-born playmaker celebrated his achievement with a late-night visit to a nearby McDonald's, where he was mobbed by fans.
In total, the UAE have played their Gulf neighbours 36 times, with Qatar edging the rivalry with 14 wins to the UAE's 12 with 10 draws.
Match details
The UAE’s extraordinary support for the Qatar match will be restricted to around 1,000. Despite the tournament purportedly being a neutral play-off, world governing body Fifa granted Qatar both hosting rights and the ability to offer 90 per cent of tickets to their own fans for the game.
It means there will be a markedly different atmosphere to that of the Oman game. The UAE sold out their allocation of 5,000 tickets, and could have done so multiple times over.
The game at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium kicks off at 9pm UAE.
TV
BeIN Sports will broadcast the UAE v Qatar match live.
Results
4pm: Al Bastakiya – Listed (TB) $150,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Panadol, Mickael Barzalona (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer)
4.35pm: Dubai City Of Gold – Group 2 (TB) $228,000 (Turf) 2,410m; Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby
5.10pm: Mahab Al Shimaal – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Canvassed, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson
5.45pm: Burj Nahaar – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson
6.20pm: Jebel Hatta – Group 1 (TB) $260,000 (T) 1,800m; Winner: Lord Glitters, Daniel Tudhope, David O’Meara
6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 – Group 1 (TB) $390,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass
7.30pm: Nad Al Sheba – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: Final Song, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor
BMW M5 specs
Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor
Power: 727hp
Torque: 1,000Nm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh650,000
How tumultuous protests grew
- A fuel tax protest by French drivers appealed to wider anti-government sentiment
- Unlike previous French demonstrations there was no trade union or organised movement involved
- Demonstrators responded to online petitions and flooded squares to block traffic
- At its height there were almost 300,000 on the streets in support
- Named after the high visibility jackets that drivers must keep in cars
- Clashes soon turned violent as thousands fought with police at cordons
- An estimated two dozen people lost eyes and many others were admitted to hospital
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
COMPANY%20PROFILE%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENomad%20Homes%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHelen%20Chen%2C%20Damien%20Drap%2C%20and%20Dan%20Piehler%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20and%20Europe%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20PropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2444m%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Acrew%20Capital%2C%2001%20Advisors%2C%20HighSage%20Ventures%2C%20Abstract%20Ventures%2C%20Partech%2C%20Precursor%20Ventures%2C%20Potluck%20Ventures%2C%20Knollwood%20and%20several%20undisclosed%20hedge%20funds%3C%2Fp%3E%0A