Cape Verde erupts as tiny African nation qualify for first World Cup

Cape Verde will play in the World Cup for the first time after beating Eswatini 3-0 to win their African qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup on Monday.
A carnival atmosphere swept through the streets of Praia. Car horns blared and fireworks lit up the capital’s skyline as jubilant fans spilt out of the Cape Verde National Stadium, where the Blue Sharks sealed their place at the 2026 finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
From city squares to coastal villages, the tiny Atlantic archipelago of volcanic islands erupted in celebration. In Praia, supporters danced to the sound of reggae and traditional funana music, waving national flags and singing long into the night.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino congratulated the nation on their “historic moment,” calling Cape Verde’s achievement “an inspiration that will power a new generation of football lovers.”
With a population of just 550,000, Cape Verde becomes the smallest African nation to reach the World Cup and the second-least populous team in history to qualify, after Iceland in 2018.
Head coach Pedro “Bubista” Brito, who guided his team through an unbeaten campaign, dedicated the qualification to the people. “Giving this happiness to these people is enormous,” he said. “It’s a victory for all Cape Verdeans.”
Cape Verde topped Group D with 23 points, finishing four ahead of Cameroon – Africa’s most experienced World Cup nation with eight appearances – who were held to a goalless draw by Angola in Yaounde.
Dailon Livramento scored in the 48th minute, Willy Semedo in the 54th and Stopira in stoppage time to secure the home victory and first place in Group D. At the final whistle, fans chanted in the stands while players celebrated on the field.
The celebrations were set to continue with a concert at Praia’s municipal stadium featuring local stars Djodje and Soraia Ramos.
“It’s a special moment in this celebration of the 50th anniversary of our independence,” Bubista added. “It’s a victory for all Cape Verdeans, and especially for those who fought for our freedom.”
Long-serving goalkeeper Vozinha summed up the sentiment of a nation: “I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a child. Now it’s time to celebrate.”
The nine group winners in Africa automatically qualify for the World Cup. The four best runners-up play in a mini-tournament of two semi-finals and a final in November.
The repechage winner advances to a play-off tournament against opponents from Asia, Concacaf, South America and Oceania.
