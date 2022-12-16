A Closer Look: Morocco's historic run in the World Cup 2022

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take a more in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

The greatly anticipated Qatar World Cup 2022 is now one match away from finding the winner. Yet one of the teams that did not make the final has been making most of the headlines in a tournament that has provided more than a couple of shock results.

Morocco, a country with about half the population of France, had a historic run in Doha, beating big name teams such as Spain and Portugal. It was the first time a team from Africa had made it to the semi-finals and it seemed every Arabic-speaking country was supporting them.

Here, host Sarah Forster is joined in the studio by The National's Tim Knowles and in Doha by Ali Al Shouk to discuss how this unexpected success came about and what it means for the region.

