US and Iran exchange fire near Hormuz, the UAE deals with attacks and Lebanon prepares for talks

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran comes under renewed strain after both sides exchange fire near the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington waits for Tehran’s response to a proposed framework aimed at ending the conflict.

In the UAE, the Ministry of Defence says air defence systems have engaged with further drone and missile threats from Iran this morning. Authorities in the Emirates have established a national committee to document Iranian aggression and damage from attacks.

We also look at renewed diplomatic efforts between Lebanon and Israel, with a third round of US-backed talks scheduled to be held in Washington. But that will come after Israel launched its first strike on Beirut since a ceasefire came into force.

Meanwhile, Disney says plans for its theme park in Abu Dhabi – its first in the Middle East – remain on track despite the Iran war.

And Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has officially opened the $190.6 million Khor Fakkan Resort. The project is expected to provide a major boost to tourism and investment in the emirate.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.