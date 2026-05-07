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Your move: What next in battle for Strait of Hormuz?

US and Iran have leveraged waterway as they try to navigate end to war

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Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

May 07, 2026

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US President Donald Trump has said a deal with Iran could be possible as negotiations to end the war gain momentum, again.

Iran is reviewing a US proposal, which reportedly sets out limits for Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Crucially, it also addresses the possibility of reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The battle in – and for – the strait has become one of the most contentious issues in the war. This week, a US operation called Project Freedom offered a naval escort for merchant vessels through Hormuz, but Iran responded aggressively.

Mr Trump then quickly paused the operation to give talks a chance. For now, the strait remains closed as a double blockade disrupts global oil markets and turn a body of water into a tool for leverage.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher breaks down the naval tactics at play between the US and Iran and asks if a deal could reopen the strait. She speaks to Steven Wills from the Centre for Maritime Strategy at the Navy League of the United States, and to HA Hellyer, senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies.

Updated: May 07, 2026, 1:40 PM
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