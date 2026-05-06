US pauses Hormuz escorts, Gulf states push UN action and first Etihad Rail station complete

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the US pauses its “Project Freedom” escort mission in the Strait of Hormuz while maintaining its naval blockade on Iran, as mediation continues through Pakistan.

We also look at a new UN Security Council resolution drafted by the US and Gulf states aimed at protecting shipping routes and removing sea mines from the waterway.

In Washington, Secretary of State Marco Rubio says a peace deal between Lebanon and Israel appears achievable, despite continued attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

In the UAE, President Sheikh Mohamed praises the Armed Forces ahead of the 50th anniversary of their unification, following missile and drone attacks linked to the Iran conflict.

And in Fujairah, the first completed Etihad Rail passenger station is unveiled ahead of the launch of passenger services later this year.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.