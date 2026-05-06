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Trending Middle East

US pauses Hormuz escorts, Gulf states push UN action and first Etihad Rail station complete

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

May 06, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the US pauses its “Project Freedom” escort mission in the Strait of Hormuz while maintaining its naval blockade on Iran, as mediation continues through Pakistan.

We also look at a new UN Security Council resolution drafted by the US and Gulf states aimed at protecting shipping routes and removing sea mines from the waterway.

In Washington, Secretary of State Marco Rubio says a peace deal between Lebanon and Israel appears achievable, despite continued attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

In the UAE, President Sheikh Mohamed praises the Armed Forces ahead of the 50th anniversary of their unification, following missile and drone attacks linked to the Iran conflict.

And in Fujairah, the first completed Etihad Rail passenger station is unveiled ahead of the launch of passenger services later this year.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: May 06, 2026, 5:49 AM
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Reuters
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A photo illustration taken in Nicosia on May 4, 2026, shows a person in front of a large screen displaying vessel movements in the Strait of Hormuz on a ship-tracking website. Iran's navy fired 'warning shots' at US warships in the Strait of Hormuz on May 4, state media said, after the American military sent cruisers into the Gulf as part of a plan to help trapped commercial vessels leave. Earlier, US President Donald Trump had announced a plan to guide ships from neutral countries out of the Gulf, saying it was a humanitarian effort to help their stranded crews. (Photo by AFP)
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