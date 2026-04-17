Death penalty: The new threat to Palestinian detainees

Hussein Al Zweidi’s two-year detention in Israeli prisons were some of the hardest days of his life. He described a practice of physical and sexual abuse against prisoners, as well as poor conditions and ill-treatment.

Even after his release, he suffers from deep emotional scars and severe fatigue, he said.

Now, he fears that an Israeli law will deal a bigger blow to the detainees he left behind. The Knesset passed a bill at the end of March that mandates the death penalty exclusively for Palestinians convicted of terrorism in military courts.

About 10,000 detainees are in Israeli prisons, many under "administrative detention", without charge or trial. This includes children. Since 1967, an estimated one million Palestinians have been incarcerated by Israel, according to human rights groups.

It’s for this reason that April 17 marks Palestinian Prisoners' Day, an annual event to raise awareness about an issue that sits at the heart of the Palestinian cause and the struggle of living under occupation.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher examines the death penalty law and what it could mean for thousands in Israeli jails. We hear from former detainee Hussein Al Zweidi, Miriam Azem, international advocacy co-ordinator at Adalah Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights, and Knesset member Ofer Cassif, from the opposition party Hadash.