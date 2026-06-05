The limits of soft power: America’s war and its World Cup

When the US, Canada and Mexico were selected as joint hosts of the 2026 World Cup, they were supposed to be the “safe choice” for Fifa.

Football’s global governing body had been criticised for previous picks. There had been allegations of bribery and corruption. Now, the kick-off of the “safe” tournament is only days away but the Iran conflict is casting a shadow over the US as the main host nation.

President Donald Trump and his administration have made conflicting statements about the Iranian football team’s participation, at times saying they are welcome and at other times warning it would not be safe for them to attend.

Uncertainty caused by flight disruption and increased costs may also be deterring fans from attending. Travel bans, restrictive visa regulations and anti-immigration crackdowns in the US are also serving as deterrents.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher looks at how one of the most globally unifying events is kicking off in a climate of geopolitical tension. We hear from Gregory Papanikos, president of the Athens Institute for Education and Research, and Simon Chadwick, professor of Afro-Eurasian sport at Emlyon Business School.