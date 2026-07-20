Ninth night of strikes, Brent tops $90 and Gulf flights resume

The conflict between the US and Iran continues to escalate, with both sides launching more attacks across the Gulf and the wider Middle East.

US forces have carried out a ninth consecutive night of strikes on Iranian military targets, while Iran launched missiles towards Jordan, Kuwait intercepted hostile drones, Bahrain activated warning sirens and Tehran warned the Strait of Hormuz would remain unsafe for oil and gas traffic while US attacks continue.

Oil prices climb above $90 a barrel as markets price in the growing risk of disruption to global energy supplies, while flights to Kuwait and Bahrain begin returning to normal after weekend airspace restrictions, despite new travel warnings.

We also examine Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's upcoming talks with US President Donald Trump, where Beirut will seek stronger American backing for Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

On Trending Middle East, we also hear how the UAE is working with retailers and suppliers to safeguard food supplies and keep prices stable as shipping disruption continues.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.