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Investcorp's Mohammed Alardhi on why anyone who bet against the Gulf has lost and the road to $100bn

Mr Alardhi spoke about AI adoption and why UK remains open for business despite political turbulence

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Manus Cranny
Manus Cranny

July 20, 2026

Mohammed Alardhi joined the Royal Air Force of Oman as a cadet in 1978, trained as a fighter pilot at RAF Cranwell and rose to command the entire Omani Air Force with the rank of Air Vice Marshal, before leaving for Harvard.

He is now executive chairman of Investcorp. The alternative asset manager founded in 1982 made its name buying and selling Tiffany and Gucci, and has since grown from $10 billion to $63 billion in assets under management under his leadership.

In this episode of The Inside Brief, Manus Cranny sits down with Mr Alardhi at Investcorp's headquarters in London's Mayfair to discuss how the firm has navigated months of regional conflict without a material impact on capital flows, why he believes anyone who has bet against the Gulf in the past 50 years has lost, and where the next alpha lies as Investcorp targets $100 billion in assets under management.

They also discuss the $2 trillion in AI commitments between the Gulf and the US, whether markets are heading for a bubble, how Investcorp is deploying AI across its business, and why the firm continues to see opportunity in the UK despite its political turbulence.

Mr Alardhi also reflects on the lessons fighter pilots and investment professionals share, and what conviction, calculated risk and trusting your team mean when the stakes are high.

The Inside Brief with Manus Cranny is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.

Updated: July 20, 2026, 5:33 AM
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