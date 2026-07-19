World Cup round-up: Spain are world champions and Messi's era ends

Spain are world champions for the second time after beating Argentina 1-0 in extra time at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It was a performance that defined their entire tournament: patient, disciplined and ruthless when the moment arrived.

Spain dominated throughout, finishing with 20 attempts to Argentina's two, but Emiliano Martinez kept Argentina alive with a series of crucial saves, finishing with 11, the most ever recorded in a men's World Cup final.

The match turned in stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez, already booked for dissent, received a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsi. With Argentina reduced to 10 men, Ferran Torres scored the winner 39 seconds into the second half of extra time, driving his finish beyond Martinez after Nico Williams kept the ball alive at the back post.

A Williams goal had earlier been ruled out for a foul by Mikel Merino on Nicolas Otamendi. Leandro Paredes was sent off after the final whistle for shoving Gavi during a post-match confrontation.

Lionel Messi finished without a goal or assist, having been largely denied the space to influence the match. He confirmed afterwards that this was his final World Cup. Spain, unbeaten in 38 consecutive matches, conceded only one goal in the entire tournament.

At the post-match ceremony, Rodri received the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player. Messi took the Silver Ball and Kylian Mbappe the Bronze Ball. Mbappe won the Golden Boot with 10 goals, Messi the Silver Boot with eight and Jude Bellingham the Bronze Boot with seven. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón won the Golden Glove after keeping seven clean sheets. Cubarsi was named the best young player.

England finished third after a remarkable 6-4 win over France in Miami on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump attended the final alongside Fifa president Gianni Infantino and joined him on the pitch for the trophy presentation, where he was met with loud boos from sections of the crowd.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.