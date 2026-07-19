Podcasts
Trending Middle East

World Cup round-up: Spain are world champions and Messi's era ends

Mina Rzouki has your overnight World Cup round-up from Trending Middle East

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
Mina Rzouki
Mina Rzouki

July 19, 2026

Spain are world champions for the second time after beating Argentina 1-0 in extra time at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It was a performance that defined their entire tournament: patient, disciplined and ruthless when the moment arrived.

Spain dominated throughout, finishing with 20 attempts to Argentina's two, but Emiliano Martinez kept Argentina alive with a series of crucial saves, finishing with 11, the most ever recorded in a men's World Cup final.

The match turned in stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez, already booked for dissent, received a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsi. With Argentina reduced to 10 men, Ferran Torres scored the winner 39 seconds into the second half of extra time, driving his finish beyond Martinez after Nico Williams kept the ball alive at the back post.

A Williams goal had earlier been ruled out for a foul by Mikel Merino on Nicolas Otamendi. Leandro Paredes was sent off after the final whistle for shoving Gavi during a post-match confrontation.

Lionel Messi finished without a goal or assist, having been largely denied the space to influence the match. He confirmed afterwards that this was his final World Cup. Spain, unbeaten in 38 consecutive matches, conceded only one goal in the entire tournament.

At the post-match ceremony, Rodri received the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player. Messi took the Silver Ball and Kylian Mbappe the Bronze Ball. Mbappe won the Golden Boot with 10 goals, Messi the Silver Boot with eight and Jude Bellingham the Bronze Boot with seven. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón won the Golden Glove after keeping seven clean sheets. Cubarsi was named the best young player.

England finished third after a remarkable 6-4 win over France in Miami on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump attended the final alongside Fifa president Gianni Infantino and joined him on the pitch for the trophy presentation, where he was met with loud boos from sections of the crowd.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.

Updated: July 19, 2026, 11:35 PM
Podcast

More Podcasts

Spain captain Rodri lifts the tropy as the team celebrate victory in the Fifa World Cup 2026 final match Spain against Argentina, in New Jersey, on July 19. EPA
Headphones

World Cup round-up: Spain are world champions and Messi's era ends

The US military has been carrying out more strikes on Iran. Getty Images
Headphones

More Gulf strikes, Iraq power threat and India bars sailors from strait

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, third left, faces possible disciplinary action over his actions after the semi-final defeat to Argentina. Reuters
Headphones

The Malvinas banner, Bellingham flashpoint and race for the Golden Boot

Tehran announced it was closing the Strait of Hormuz on July 12 and launched attacks at its Gulf neighbours. AFP
Headphones

Why was the US-Iran agreement not enough to end the war?

More podcasts