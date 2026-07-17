More Gulf strikes, Iraq power threat and India bars sailors from strait

The latest phase of the conflict between the US and Iran enters its seventh consecutive day as Iran launches new missile and drone attacks across the Gulf, while the US carries out another round of strikes on Iranian military targets. Tehran also says no oil or gas will be exported through the Strait of Hormuz for as long as the attacks continue.

India suspends the deployment of its seafarers through the Strait of Hormuz after deadly attacks on commercial shipping, with injured sailors from two UAE-operated tankers continuing to receive treatment in the Emirates.

Iraq warns it could lose enough electricity to power at least one million homes after Dana Gas suspends operations at the Khor Mor gasfield because of security threats.

We also examine the latest US-backed negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, where military talks are expected to continue before proposed security zones in southern Lebanon can move forward.

Elsewhere, rising gang violence in northern Sudan highlights growing security concerns as the country's civil war continues.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.