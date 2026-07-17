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World Cup round-up: The Malvinas banner, Bellingham flashpoint and race for the Golden Boot

Mina Rzouki has your overnight World Cup round-up from Trending Middle East

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Mina Rzouki
Mina Rzouki

July 17, 2026

The build-up to Sunday's World Cup final has been overshadowed by two controversies from the semi-final between Argentina and England.

Several Argentina players displayed a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", which means "the Falklands are Argentinian", after the final whistle. Fifa's stadium code prohibits political messages and the governing body's disciplinary committee is reviewing the incident. But Argentina's place in final against Spain is not at risk.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham also faces possible disciplinary action after slapping Argentina substitute Valentin Barco on the back of the head after the South American team's semi-final triumph. Fifa has yet to decide whether to charge Bellingham and a ban could rule him out of Saturday's third-place play-off against France.

Meanwhile, Spain's Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro trained separately on Thursday as a precaution, but are both expected to be available for the final.

US President Donald Trump is to attend the showpiece match at MetLife Stadium and, alongside Fifa president Gianni Infantino, will present the trophy after the final whistle.

The Golden Boot race is level heading into the decisive final weekend. Argentina's Lionel Messi and France striker Kylian Mbappe are both on eight goals, with Messi ahead on assists as the tiebreaker.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.

Updated: July 17, 2026, 5:53 AM
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