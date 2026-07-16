Report of explosions in Downtown Dubai is false, authorities say

A report by the Reuters news agency suggesting loud booms were heard on Thursday in Dubai's Business Bay is false, the emirate's media office said.

People were urged to rely only on official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

The media office issued a statement following the publication of a Reuters report that claimed loud booms were heard in Business Bay on Thursday.

"Witnesses in the Business Bay area of the city reported hearing loud booms around 8.20pm Dubai time," Reuters wrote on its live blog.

"The cause was not immediately known. We will update you as soon as we know more."

This was followed by a statement from the Dubai Media Office.

"The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) confirms that the Reuters report regarding explosions in Downtown Dubai is false," the media office stated.

"GDMO urges the public and media to rely only on official sources for accurate information and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information."

Reuters subsequently reported: "The official Dubai Media Office has said there was no sound of explosions".