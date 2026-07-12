UAE issues missile alert and urges residents to seek shelter

The UAE has issued its first missile alert in months, urging residents to seek shelter as it responds to Iranian missiles and drones.

The Ministry of Defence and the emergency authority Ncema issued the alert at about 6.30am.

Residents were told to find a safe location until further notice. Jets were also heard patrolling in the skies around the same time.

The alert came as Qatar and Bahrain urged residents to seek shelter as their forces intercepted Iranian projectiles.

The UAE is not thought to have been fired on since Iran attacked the Barakah nuclear plant on May 17, sparking international outrage. A projectile struck an electrical substation away from the main structure.

Sunday's incident followed US strikes on Iran hours earlier. Explosions have been reported in Bushehr, Bandar Abbas, Bandar-e Mahshahr, Sirik, Asaluyeh, Minab, Bandar-e-Jask, and at the Dayyer Port.

US Central Command said those attacks followed an Iranian strike on a Cypriot ship off the coast of Oman.

It identified the ship as the GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"A civilian crew member is missing and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine room damage," Centcom said.

The crew abandoned the vessel, which was on fire, on Sunday morning.

Iran claims the Strait of Hormuz is once again fully closed, which will have a major impact on global shipping.