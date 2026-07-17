Podcasts
Beyond the Headlines

Why has the US-Iran agreement not been enough to end the war?

Truce agreed on June 17 appears dead in the water as retaliatory attacks intensify

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
Ban Barkawi
Ban Barkawi

July 17, 2026

The interim agreement aimed at ending the war between the US and Iran has fallen apart barely three weeks after it was signed.

Iran has resumed attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming it has control over the entire waterway and any vessels crossing it must co-ordinate with its forces.

The US, seeing this as a breach of the ceasefire agreement signed on June 17, has responded by launching a series of strikes against Iranian military targets. Tehran has been firing drones and missiles towards Gulf neighbours as well as Jordan, saying it is aiming at US military assets in those countries.

Now, retaliatory naval blockades have been reinstated. US President Donald Trump has said the strait is open for all except Iranian ships, but the UN’s maritime agency has issued a warning that the waterway is not safe. Meanwhile, seafarers continue to suffer in limbo, with some already killed or injured in Iranian attacks.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, guest host Ban Barkawi looks at the circumstances that led to the latest military escalation and asks whether there’s still a chance to come back to an agreement. She speaks to Gregory Brew, senior Iran and energy analyst at Eurasia Group.

Updated: July 17, 2026, 2:00 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

Tehran announced it was closing the Strait of Hormuz on July 12 and launched attacks at its Gulf neighbours. AFP
Headphones

Why was the US-Iran agreement not enough to end the war?

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a morning round of strikes against Iran at 7:30 a.m. ET on July 15. CENTCOM launched precision munitions against coastal defense systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island during the 90-minute wave. The strikes further degraded Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: CentCom / X
Headphones

Greater Tunb targeted and US arms for Saudi Arabia and Kuwait

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 15, 2026. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)
Headphones

Argentina produce another late miracle to set up Spain final

Spain forward Lamine Yamal is challenged by France defender Theo Hernandez in Arlington. AFP
Headphones

Spain's tactical masterclass sends them to final as England and Argentina meet

More podcasts