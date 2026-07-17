Why has the US-Iran agreement not been enough to end the war?

The interim agreement aimed at ending the war between the US and Iran has fallen apart barely three weeks after it was signed.

Iran has resumed attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming it has control over the entire waterway and any vessels crossing it must co-ordinate with its forces.

The US, seeing this as a breach of the ceasefire agreement signed on June 17, has responded by launching a series of strikes against Iranian military targets. Tehran has been firing drones and missiles towards Gulf neighbours as well as Jordan, saying it is aiming at US military assets in those countries.

Now, retaliatory naval blockades have been reinstated. US President Donald Trump has said the strait is open for all except Iranian ships, but the UN’s maritime agency has issued a warning that the waterway is not safe. Meanwhile, seafarers continue to suffer in limbo, with some already killed or injured in Iranian attacks.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, guest host Ban Barkawi looks at the circumstances that led to the latest military escalation and asks whether there’s still a chance to come back to an agreement. She speaks to Gregory Brew, senior Iran and energy analyst at Eurasia Group.