World Cup round-up: Spain's tactical masterclass sends them to final as England meet Argentina tonight

Spain are in the World Cup final after beating France 2-0 in Dallas – producing one of the most complete performances of the tournament to reach the showpiece.

Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty in the 22nd minute after Lamine Yamal was fouled by Lucas Digne, before Pedro Porro added a second goal in the second half. But the wider story was how Spain neutralised France's attack. Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola managed only three shots on target between them. Spain's midfield, anchored by Rodri, was dominant throughout.

France head coach Didier Deschamps faces questions about his tactical choices after starting four attackers against a Spain side built to dominate possession.

Mbappe said France failed to press high as planned. Rayan Cherki was more direct, saying France were beaten technically, tactically and in the duels. Deschamps is due to step down after the tournament. Spain are to face England or Argentina in Sunday's final at MetLife Stadium.

Tonight, England face Argentina at 11pm UAE time in Atlanta. The match carries the weight of history, from Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" goal in 1986 to David Beckham's red card in 1998. Argentina's team have been filmed singing about the Malvinas and Maradona, as well as Lionel Messi, who is playing in what is expected to be his final World Cup.

In other news, Fifa is expected to wait until after the tournament to decide whether to take action against coaches and players who criticised referees. England manager Thomas Tuchel, Switzerland player Manuel Akanji and Egypt coach Hossam Hassan have all made remarks about officials during the tournament.

Meanwhile, the World Cup final half-time show is expected to run for 20 to 25 minutes, with Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Justin Bieber and Burna Boy among the names linked to the performance.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.