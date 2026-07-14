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Trending Middle East

Strait of Hormuz attacks escalate, Gulf region on alert and EU unveils Gaza recovery plan

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

July 14, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, hostilities across the Gulf escalate again after Iranian missiles strike two UAE supertankers in the Strait of Hormuz, killing one sailor and injuring eight. The attacks follow a third consecutive night of US strikes on Iran, while President Donald Trump proposes a 20 per cent transit charge for vessels using the strait under US protection.

We look at the wider impact on travel, as the UK updates its advice for visitors to the UAE, while airports across the Emirates continue operating with only limited disruption despite the latest military escalation.

In Yemen, Saudi Arabia comes under renewed attack from Houthi rebels, with ballistic missiles intercepted after explosions at Sanaa International Airport, prompting UN calls to avoid a return to full-scale conflict.

Lebanese and Israeli delegations are also due to meet in Rome for the latest round of US-backed negotiations, with the future of southern Lebanon and Israel's proposed withdrawal from pilot zones at the centre of discussions.

And the European Union launches an €883.6 million ($1 billion) recovery initiative for Gaza, bringing together 15 international partners to restore essential services and support reconstruction as the Palestinian Authority presses ahead with governance reforms.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans

Updated: July 14, 2026, 7:40 AM
PodcastIran warDonald TrumpGaza

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