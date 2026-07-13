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Trending Middle East

Iran launches attacks across region, Qatar mourns former emir and EU debates West Bank trade

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

July 13, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Iran launches missile and drone attacks across Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Oman following waves of US strikes inside Iran. Gulf countries activate warnings and defences as Washington says its operation targeted Iranian military infrastructure to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

We also turn to Qatar, as the country prepares to receive regional and international leaders following the death of former emir Sheikh Hamad. Four days of national mourning have been declared as a mark of respect for the leader credited with transforming the country into a global diplomatic and economic power.

Meanwhile, the EU is divided over whether to restrict trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, with officials debating legal options that could shape the bloc's policy in the months ahead.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the UAE and Egypt reaffirm their strategic partnership after talks between President Sheikh Mohamed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in El Alamein, focusing on regional security and humanitarian support for Gaza.

And Dubai approves a Dh2 billion ($544.5 million) road project featuring new bridges, tunnels and cycling infrastructure to ease congestion and improve connectivity for hundreds of thousands of residents by 2028.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: July 13, 2026, 7:34 AM
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This handout photograph taken and released by Qatar's Amiri Diwan shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attending the funeral of his father, former leader Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, at the Imam Mohammed ibn Abd Al Wahhab Mosque in Doha on July 12, 2026. Qatar's government on July 12 announced the death of Sheikh Hamad, who led the country from 1995 to 2013. He was 74, according to a government website. The former leader was seen as one of the key architects of modern Qatar and led the country during a period of rapid economic growth. He took power in June 1995, overthrowing his father in a bloodless coup while the latter was abroad. (Photo by Qatar Amiri Diwan / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / QATAR'S AMIRI DIWAN" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
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