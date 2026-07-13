Iran launches attacks across region, Qatar mourns former emir and EU debates West Bank trade

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Iran launches missile and drone attacks across Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Oman following waves of US strikes inside Iran. Gulf countries activate warnings and defences as Washington says its operation targeted Iranian military infrastructure to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

We also turn to Qatar, as the country prepares to receive regional and international leaders following the death of former emir Sheikh Hamad. Four days of national mourning have been declared as a mark of respect for the leader credited with transforming the country into a global diplomatic and economic power.

Meanwhile, the EU is divided over whether to restrict trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, with officials debating legal options that could shape the bloc's policy in the months ahead.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the UAE and Egypt reaffirm their strategic partnership after talks between President Sheikh Mohamed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in El Alamein, focusing on regional security and humanitarian support for Gaza.

And Dubai approves a Dh2 billion ($544.5 million) road project featuring new bridges, tunnels and cycling infrastructure to ease congestion and improve connectivity for hundreds of thousands of residents by 2028.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.