World Cup round-up: Semi-finals set, referee causes storm and player dies

The World Cup semi-finals are set after a weekend that produced drama, controversy and tragedy in equal measure.

Spain beat Belgium 2-1 in Los Angeles, with Mikel Merino scoring a late winner. That goal came after Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois went off injured and his replacement Senne Lammens spilled a shot from distance.

England beat Norway 2-1 after extra time in Miami, with Jude Bellingham scoring both goals for his team.

Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 after extra time in Kansas City. Alexis Mac Allister struck first then Switzerland equalised in the second half through Dan Ndoye, before Breel Embolo was controversially sent off following a VAR review under the mistaken identity protocol. The referee had initially booked Leandro Paredes, before VAR identified the foul as a dive by Embolo, who received his second yellow card of the game. Switzerland were furious, with captain Granit Xhaka saying the decision changed the game.

The weekend's most sobering news was the death of South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams at the age of 25, just weeks after playing at the World Cup.

France face Spain tomorrow at 11pm UAE time. England face Argentina on Wednesday, also at 11pm.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.