Tom Holland and Matt Damon enjoy chai at century-old Mumbai cafe ahead of The Odyssey premiere

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon took time out from promoting The Odyssey to visit one of Mumbai's oldest cafes before attending the film's Indian premiere.

The trio stopped at the aptly named Olympia Coffee House in Colaba, where they enjoyed cups of chai and bun maska – a classic Mumbai snack consisting of a soft bread bun generously spread with butter and traditionally paired with hot, sweet, milky tea.

Photos shared by Universal Pictures India on Instagram showed Nolan, Holland and Damon seated around one of the cafe's marble-topped tables with cups of chai before posing with staff members.

The cafe's manager, Inayat Maredia, told Hindustan Times that the staff initially had no idea they were about to serve one of Hollywood's most celebrated directors and two of its biggest stars.

Maredia told the newspaper the group first arrived outside the restaurant at about 2.30pm, although staff did not realise who they were waiting for. Nolan, Holland and Damon eventually entered at about 6pm, ordering chai, bun maska and other light snacks before leaving about 10 to 15 minutes after crowds began gathering outside. Police officers and bodyguards were also present, he said.

From left: Emma Thomas, Tom Holland, Matt Damon and Christopher Nolan at a photocall for The Odyssey in Mumbai. Getty Images Info

The trio later attended a photocall for the film with the landmark Gateway of India as a backdrop. They were joined by Emma Thomas, Nolan’s wife and a producer on the film.

Later that evening, the group attended the premiere, where they were joined by several Bollywood stars, including Dimple Kapadia, who appeared in Nolan’s Tenet.

A Mumbai institution

Founded in 1918, Olympia Coffee House is one of Colaba's oldest surviving restaurants and has remained a fixture of the neighbourhood for more than a century.

The restaurant was established by businessman Syed Mohammed Merab as Olympia Coffee House and Stores. Alongside serving food, it sold everyday essentials, including soap, biscuits and sweets.

In 1954, Merab sold the business to four of his employees — Abdul Rahim Suleiman, Abdul Rahim Choudhary, Ghulam Rasool and Wali Mohammed — before leaving India. Their descendants continue to run the restaurant today.

Despite the dramatic transformation of Colaba over the decades, Olympia has retained much of its old-world charm. Its marble-topped tables, wooden counters and pared-back interiors remain largely unchanged, making it one of Mumbai's enduring culinary landmarks.

The restaurant also survived the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Staff lowered their shutters after gunfire erupted near neighbouring Leopold Cafe, keeping customers safely inside until police escorted them out later that night.

Olympia has long been known for serving hearty, affordable meals to everyone from office workers and taxi drivers to local residents and tourists. Alongside breakfast favourites, its menu includes dishes such as mutton masala fry, keema, biryani, kebabs and seafood.

What is The Odyssey?

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Nolan, Holland and Damon were in Mumbai for the Indian premiere of The Odyssey, Nolan's adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic.

The story follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, as he embarks on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War while facing monsters, gods and countless obstacles along the way.

Damon stars as Odysseus, with Holland playing his son Telemachus. The ensemble cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal.

Filmed entirely using Imax film cameras, The Odyssey releases in cinemas across the Middle East on July 16.