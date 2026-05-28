Most anticipated films of summer 2026, from Supergirl to The Odyssey

Summer 2026 is shaping up to be a busy blockbuster season, with major franchises returning alongside ambitious reboots, animated sequels and long-awaited releases. From superheroes and horror to family animation and nostalgic revivals, movie studios are leaning heavily on recognisable properties while giving filmmakers room to reshape them for a new audience. Here are some of the most anticipated films releasing in UAE cinemas this summer.

Masters of the Universe (June 4)

From left: Roboto (Kristen Wiig), Man At Arms (Idris Elba), Adam (Nicholas Galitzine), Teela (Camila Mendes) and Cringer in Masters of the Universe. Photo: Amazon MGM Studios Info

Nicholas Galitzine leads Masters of the Universe as Prince Adam in this live-action revival of the Mattel fantasy property. Directed by Travis Knight, whose credits includes Bumblebee and Kubo and the Two Strings, the film revisits Eternia with a larger emphasis on mythic world-building and cosmic warfare. Jared Leto stars as Skeletor and the production leans into practical sets and fantasy spectacle rather than irony-heavy nostalgia. The challenge will be balancing 1980s iconography with a modern fantasy audience raised on Dune and The Lord of the Rings.

Disclosure Day (June 11)

Josh O'Connor in Disclosure Day. Photo: Universal Studios Info

Steven Spielberg returns to science fiction with Disclosure Day, his first major alien-focused feature since War of the Worlds. Written by longtime collaborator David Koepp, the film stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo. The story reportedly centres on extraterrestrial disclosure, government secrecy and humanity confronting the possibility that it is not alone. Footage suggests a blend of mystery, awe and paranoia, placing the film closer to Close Encounters of the Third Kind than Spielberg’s more action-driven science fiction work. The project also reunites Spielberg with composer John Williams and cinematographer Janusz Kaminski, reinforcing its scale as one of the summer’s defining cinematic events.

Toy Story 5 (June 18)

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as the voices of Woody and Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story 5. Photo: Disney / Pixar Info

Pixar returns to one of its defining franchises with Toy Story 5, reuniting audiences with Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toy box after 2019’s emotional farewell. Rather than simply relying on nostalgia, the new instalment reportedly explores children’s changing relationship with technology and screen-based entertainment. The series has excelled at translating generational anxieties into accessible family storytelling, and the fifth film appears positioned to continue that tradition while introducing a younger audience to Pixar’s most enduring characters.

Supergirl (June 25)

Milly Alcock in Supergirl. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures Info

Milly Alcock plays Kara Zor-El in Supergirl, one of the key projects in DC Studios’ new cinematic direction under James Gunn and Peter Safran. Inspired partly by Tom King’s Woman of Tomorrow comic series, the film reportedly presents a harsher and more isolated version of Superman’s cousin than previous screen interpretations. The project is expected to expand the cosmic scale of DC’s universe while maintaining a more intimate emotional perspective through Kara’s fractured upbringing.

Jackass: Best and Last (June 26)

Chris Pontius, left, and Johnny Knoxville in Jackass: Best and Last. Photo: Paramount Pictures Info

Jackass: Best and Last brings the long-running stunt franchise back for what is being framed as a final outing. Johnny Knoxville and the rest of the returning cast continue the blend of physical comedy, chaos and self-destruction that has defined the series for more than two decades. Beyond the outrageous stunts, the franchise increasingly plays as a document of ageing performers testing the limits of both nostalgia and endurance. The title signals a degree of finality, even if the Jackass spirit remains difficult to retire completely.

Minions & Monsters (July 1)

Minions & Monsters is the seventh film in the Despicable Me universe. Photo: Universal Studios Info

Illumination expands its most commercially durable franchise with Minions & Monsters, the third film in the Minions prequel series and the seventh instalment in the Despicable Me universe. Directed by Pierre Coffin and written by longtime collaborator Brian Lynch, the film shifts the Minions to 1920s Hollywood, where they attempt to create their own monster movie during the golden age of studio filmmaking. The voice cast includes Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch and Trey Parker. The film leans heavily into classic monster movie imagery and old-Hollywood satire, while continuing the visual comedy that has made the franchise an international success.

Moana (July 9)

Catherine Laga'aia as Moana in Disney's live-action version. Photo: Disney Info

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Moana arrives following the massive success of the original 2016 animated film. Catherine Laga‘aia stars as Moana, while Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as Maui. Directed by Thomas Kail, the adaptation attempts to preserve the original’s connection to Polynesian storytelling traditions while translating its scale into live-action spectacle. The film also continues Disney’s broader strategy of reworking recent animated successes for a new cinema cycle.

Evil Dead Burn (July 9)

Evil Dead Burn continues to expand the series after Evil Dead Rise. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures Info

The Evil Dead franchise continues with Evil Dead Burn, extending the brutal reinvention established by Evil Dead Rise. The series has shifted away from cabin-in-the-woods isolation towards urban environments and larger-scale destruction, while retaining the franchise’s signature blend of gore and relentless tension. Producers Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell remain involved creatively, ensuring continuity with one of horror cinema’s most influential properties.

The Odyssey (July 16)

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Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey may become one of the defining cinematic events of the year. Adapting Homer’s epic poem, the film reportedly combines large-format practical filmmaking with mythological storytelling on a scale rarely attempted in contemporary Hollywood. Matt Damon leads the cast as Odysseus, with Nolan once again using IMAX photography to ground fantastical material in physical realism. The film positions ancient mythology as blockbuster cinema rather than niche historical drama.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 30)

Tom Holland returns in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Photo: Sony Pictures Info

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues Tom Holland’s run as Peter Parker following the universe-altering events of No Way Home. The title references one of Marvel Comics’ most controversial publishing eras, suggesting a reset of sorts for the character’s personal life and relationships. With Peter now isolated from the people who once knew him, the new film appears poised to scale the story back towards a street-level emotional focus after the multiverse spectacle of previous instalments.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie (August 13)

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie is directed by Cal Brunker and is based on the Dino Rescue storyline from the television series. Photo: Paramount Pictures and Spinmaster Info

Paramount expands the Paw Patrol franchise with The Dino Movie, which sends the rescue pups into a prehistoric island world filled with dinosaurs. Directed by Cal Brunker, the film is based on the Dino Rescue storyline from the television series. It follows the team as they work alongside Rex, a dinosaur expert stranded on the island, to stop Mayor Humdinger from kidnapping endangered species. The voice cast includes Mckenna Grace, Jennifer Hudson, Terry Crews, Fortune Feimster, Jameela Jamil, Bill Nye, Snoop Dogg and Paris Hilton. The brand remains one of the most commercially dominant in family entertainment, translating television popularity into cinema success through bright visuals, simple adventure plotting and heavy merchandising appeal.

Insidious: Out of the Further (August 20)

The Insidious series helped define the modern studio horror model alongside The Conjuring universe. Photo: Sony Pictures Info

The Insidious series returns with Out of the Further, the sixth instalment in the long-running supernatural horror franchise and a follow-up to 2023’s The Red Door. Written and directed by Jacob Chase, the film stars Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea and Maisie Richardson-Sellers, with Lin Shaye reprising her role as paranormal investigator Elise Rainier. The series helped define the modern studio horror model alongside The Conjuring universe, favouring atmosphere and astral terror over explicit gore. Joseph Bishara also returns to compose the score, reinforcing the unsettling sound design and creeping dread that have become central to the franchise’s identity.

Coyote vs Acme (August 27)

Coyote vs. Acme mixes Looney Tunes slapstick with legal satire and meta-comedy. Photo: Ketchup Entertainment Info

After becoming a symbol of Hollywood’s shelving and tax write-off controversies, Coyote vs Acme finally heads to cinemas. Blending live action and animation, the film follows Wile E Coyote suing the Acme Corporation over its famously defective products. Directed by Dave Green, the project mixes Looney Tunes slapstick with legal satire and meta-comedy. Its eventual release has transformed it from a studio curiosity into a film carrying broader cultural significance about preservation, audience demand and the uncertain economics of modern filmmaking.