Moana tells the story of a young Polynesian woman on a dangerous journey. The sequel is out next week. Photo: Disney
Disney helped Lebanese animator achieve his dreams – he hopes Moana 2 will inspire others

Louaye Moulayess tells The National about how working on the sequel allowed him to process his country's grief

William Mullally
November 22, 2024

