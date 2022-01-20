'Encanto' hit 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' more popular than 'Let It Go' from 'Frozen'

The song We Don't Talk About Bruno from the animated film Encanto is officially the most successful Disney hit in 26 years.

It is the highest-charting Disney song of the 21st-century.

The catchy song hit No 4 on the US Billboard Chart on Tuesday, outperforming the Frozen song Let It Go, the 2013 Oscar-winning piece performed by Idina Menzel which reached No 5 on the US chart.

We Don't Talk About Bruno is credited to Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto cast. It was written by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The last Disney piece to reach No 4 in the Billboard Charts was Vanessa Williams's Colours of the Wind from Pocahontas in 1995. One year before that, Elton John's Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King also hit No 4.

They are not the most successful Disney chart hits of all time, however, as Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle's A Whole New World from Aladdin reached No 1 in March 1993.

Encanto has been an all-round musical success as the soundtrack album hit No 1 on the Billboard 200 in January. A total of six of its songs have entered the singles Hot 100; Surface Pressure peaked at No 14.

At the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, Encanto won Best Picture – Animated.

Most successful Disney songs on US Billboard: