Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins, is a prequel to 2019's The Lion King. Photo: Disney
Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins, is a prequel to 2019's The Lion King. Photo: Disney

Culture

Film & TV

How Barry Jenkins fought to keep a piece of himself in Mufasa: The Lion King

Oscar-winning director explains four-year journey of fixing 2019 prequel mistakes and honouring the 1994 original

William Mullally
William Mullally

November 15, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit