One dead and eight injured as Iran hits two UAE supertankers in Strait of Hormuz

Iran hit two UAE supertankers in the Strait of Hormuz, killing one sailor and injuring eight, in an attack that was condemned by Emirati authorities.

The UAE's Ministry of Defence said early on Tuesday that the Mombasa and the Bahiya were struck by two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz.

The southern route is designated by Oman and the UN to keep vessels away from Iranian mines and its hostile navy. The Iranian attack on the GFS Galaxy, which is Cypriot-owned and managed by a Dubai firm, on Saturday sparked the exchange of strikes that began at the weekend.

"The targeting resulted in the death of one crew member of the tanker Mombasa, of Indian nationality, and the injury of eight others, including four serious injuries," the ministry said early on Tuesday.

The attack also caused fires on board the vessels. Both have been brought under control.

"The Ministry of Defence condemns this brazen attack, which constitutes a serious violation and a clear breach of international law, threatening the security and stability of the region," it said.

Marine tracking websites showed the Mombasa was transiting from Zirku island oil terminal in Abu Dhabi to Khor Fakkan in Sharjah. The Bahiya's route was not recorded.

Oil prices surged to a four-week high on the latest exchange of fire between the US and Iran.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said on ​Tuesday that a tanker had been hit by an unknown projectile while travelling 40 nautical miles northeast of Oman's ​Qalhat.

UKMTO said the tanker's master said the projectile struck the starboard-side engine room and that all crew were safe.

It is not yet clear if the UKMTO report referred to the same incident as the one reported by the UAE's Ministry of Defence.