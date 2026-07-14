World Cup round-up: Strongest semi-finals in history to start tonight

For the first time since Fifa introduced its world rankings in 1992, the top four teams have reached the World Cup semi-finals. France, Argentina, Spain and England have been kept apart by a new seeding system and it has delivered a semi-final line-up regarded as the strongest in the tournament's history.

France face Spain tonight at 11pm UAE time in Arlington, Texas. France striker Kylian Mbappe is fit and expected to start but Spain have conceded only one goal in six matches. Didier Deschamps, the France manager, predicted the game could be open and spectacular.

England face Argentina tomorrow at 11pm in Atlanta, Georgia. Argentina will wear their navy blue away kit, a decision Argentinian media have linked to superstition after wearing the shirt in famous wins over England in 1986 and 1998. England are seeking a first World Cup title since 1966, while Argentina are chasing back-to-back titles – the last team to manage that feat were Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

The race for the Golden Boot – the prize given the tournament's top scorer – adds another dimension to the semi-finals. Mbappe and Argentina's Lionel Messi are level on eight goals apiece, but the Frenchman currently has the edge with more assists.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.