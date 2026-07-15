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World Cup 2026

Kylian Mbappe slams 'sloppy' France for missing out on World Cup final

Les Bleus lose semi-final 2-0 to Spain in Dallas

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

July 15, 2026

Kylian Mbappe slammed France's "sloppy" performance in the 2-0 defeat to Spain, a result that denied Les Bleus a place in Sunday's World Cup final.

France were bidding to reach a third consecutive World Cup final having reached the championship game at Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. However, captain Mbappe pointed to breakdowns in both ⁠the game plan and its execution for their Spain defeat.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot midway through the first half while Pedro Porro finished off a flowing move on 58 minutes to send Spain through to their first final in 16 years.

Spain consistently created ⁠an extra man in midfield, leaving Rodri and Fabian Ruiz with the time and space to dictate possession.

"We were three against two in midfield and against Spain, that's hard," Mbappe said.

"Fabian ⁠and Rodri had plenty of time to play. There was a lack of communication ​on ⁠the press. I think we ‌should have done man-to-man press and forced them to run with us."

France entered the ​semi-final as the best attacking team at the tournament, with 16 goals scored in six matches – all victories. Mbappe had scored eight of them.

But France were blunted as an attacking threat, failing to register an attempt at goal until a wayward free kick deep into time added on.

Mbappe said France had planned to apply pressure high up the field and prevent Spain from settling into their preferred possession game. Instead, Spain regularly played through the press and quickly recovered the ball whenever France briefly regained it.

"We didn't play the game we wanted, technically, tactically," Mbappe said. "When you don't do what you have to do in a World Cup semi-final, you don't win."

  • Pedro Porro celebrates scoring Spain's second goal in their 2-0 World Cup semi-final win over France in Dallas. AFP
    Pedro Porro celebrates scoring Spain's second goal in their 2-0 World Cup semi-final win over France in Dallas. AFP
  • Dejected France attacker Desire Doue after the match. Reuters
    Dejected France attacker Desire Doue after the match. Reuters
  • Pedro Porro scores for Spain to make it 2-0. Reuters
    Pedro Porro scores for Spain to make it 2-0. Reuters
  • Pedro Porro celebrates scoring Spain's second goal. Reuters
    Pedro Porro celebrates scoring Spain's second goal. Reuters
  • Spain's Pedro Porro finishes past France goalkeeper Mike Magnon to make it 2-0. EPA
    Spain's Pedro Porro finishes past France goalkeeper Mike Magnon to make it 2-0. EPA
  • Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal fires past France goalkeeper Mike Maignon to make 1-0 form the penalty spot. Reuters
    Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal fires past France goalkeeper Mike Maignon to make 1-0 form the penalty spot. Reuters
  • Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring from the spot. AFP
    Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring from the spot. AFP
  • France defender William Saliba sits on the ground after picking up a first-half injury that saw him limp off. Reuters
    France defender William Saliba sits on the ground after picking up a first-half injury that saw him limp off. Reuters
  • Mikel Oyarzabal scores from the penalty spot to put Spain in front. Reuters
    Mikel Oyarzabal scores from the penalty spot to put Spain in front. Reuters
  • France defender Lucas Digne fouls Sppain's Lamine Yamal to give away a penalty. AFP
    France defender Lucas Digne fouls Sppain's Lamine Yamal to give away a penalty. AFP

The Real Madrid forward also criticised France's work with the ball, saying poor first touches and missed opportunities prevented his team from testing Spain when openings appeared.

"We were too ​sloppy technically," Mbappe said. "We could not hurt them when we could have."

France coach Didier ​Deschamps tried ‌to shift the match by removing Adrien Rabiot at half-time and later introducing Desire Doue ⁠and Rayan Cherki. The changes did little to disrupt Spain's control, and Mbappe ⁠was held scoreless after entering the match with eight tournament goals.

He remains tied with Argentina's Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. Mbappe also scored eight goals at the 2022 World Cup, when France lost the final to Argentina in a penalty shootout.

"As ​the captain, I have to take all the responsibility and I have no problem with that," Mbappe said. "We wanted to go to the final. We didn't go."

France will face the loser of Wednesday's England-Argentina semi-final in Saturday's third-place match in Florida.

Spain face the winner of that match at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey, looking to win the World Cup for the first time in 16 years.

It would cap a sensational first tournament for head coach Luis de la Fuente, who also guided La Roja to the Euro 2024 title.

“We started almost four years ago with an idea, and we’ve been faithful to that idea and it’s brought us here," De la Fuente told RTVE.

"Today we faced one of the best national teams in the world, but in front of them they had the best team in the world. That is the difference. These players deserve everything."

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal scores their first goal from the penalty spot. Reuters
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal scores their first goal from the penalty spot. Reuters

Spain took the lead on 22 minutes when Lucas Digne was penalised for a foul on Lamine Yamal.

There was a suggestion that Yamal had handled the ball as he was kicked by the French full-back. However, as per the rules, because Lamal connected with the ball with his upper arm (above the sleeve ending), referee Ivan Barton pointed to the spot and Oyarzabal converted for his fifth goal of the tournament.

It was the Real Sociedad striker's 18th goal in his past 20 matches for Spain. It also made him only the sixth Spanish player to reach 30 international goals.

Defender Porro had never scored for his country before this tournament. Having netted in the Round-of-32 win over Austria, he scored his second goal in 22 caps when he played a neat one-two with Dani Olmo and slotted the ball past Mike Maignan.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s honestly beyond my wildest dreams," said the Tottenham defender.

"I think we played a great game, did everything we had to do to reach the final. We knew we were up against a really, really tough team. This is the team’s achievement, not mine at all."

Best photos of the 2026 World Cup - in pictures

  • Spain's players celebrate after beating France to reach the World Cup final. Reuters
    Spain's players celebrate after beating France to reach the World Cup final. Reuters
  • Spanish forward Lamine Yamal, left, is challenged by French defender Theo Hernandez in Arlington. AFP
    Spanish forward Lamine Yamal, left, is challenged by French defender Theo Hernandez in Arlington. AFP
  • France forward Kylian Mbappe shows his disappointment during the semi-final defeat to Spain. AFP
    France forward Kylian Mbappe shows his disappointment during the semi-final defeat to Spain. AFP
  • Mikel Merino celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Belgium in Inglewood. AFP
    Mikel Merino celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Belgium in Inglewood. AFP
  • Messi controls the ball against Switzerland's Granit Xhaka during the quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City. AFP
    Messi controls the ball against Switzerland's Granit Xhaka during the quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City. AFP
  • Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning the quarter-final match between Norway and England in Miami. AFP
    Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning the quarter-final match between Norway and England in Miami. AFP
  • France talisman Kylian Mbappe was on target in his team's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco. EPA
    France talisman Kylian Mbappe was on target in his team's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco. EPA
  • Gessime Yassine looks dejected after the match as Morocco's World Cup comes to an end. Reuters
    Gessime Yassine looks dejected after the match as Morocco's World Cup comes to an end. Reuters
  • Displaced Palestinians gather to watch the match between Egypt and Argentina in Gaza city. EPA
    Displaced Palestinians gather to watch the match between Egypt and Argentina in Gaza city. EPA
  • Fans in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's victory against Egypt. Getty Images
    Fans in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's victory against Egypt. Getty Images
  • Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Egypt in Atlanta. AFP
    Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Egypt in Atlanta. AFP
  • Gregor Kobel of Switzerland saves Cucho Hernandez's penalty for Colombia in the shoot-out in Vancouver. AFP
    Gregor Kobel of Switzerland saves Cucho Hernandez's penalty for Colombia in the shoot-out in Vancouver. AFP
  • Portugal's Bernardo Silva is left in disbelief after a missed chance against Spain, in Arlington. Reuters
    Portugal's Bernardo Silva is left in disbelief after a missed chance against Spain, in Arlington. Reuters
  • Cristiano Ronaldo is dejected after the match against Spain, as his Portugal team are eliminated from the World Cup. Reuters
    Cristiano Ronaldo is dejected after the match against Spain, as his Portugal team are eliminated from the World Cup. Reuters
  • Belgium's Hans Vanaken scores their third goal past Matt Freese of the US, in Seattle. Reuters
    Belgium's Hans Vanaken scores their third goal past Matt Freese of the US, in Seattle. Reuters
  • Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere scores their first goal against the US. Reuters
    Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere scores their first goal against the US. Reuters
  • England captain Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's third goal in the 3-2 win over Mexico in Mexico City. AFP
    England captain Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's third goal in the 3-2 win over Mexico in Mexico City. AFP
  • Australian referee Alireza Faghani shows a red card to England defender Jarell Quansah against Mexico. AFP
    Australian referee Alireza Faghani shows a red card to England defender Jarell Quansah against Mexico. AFP
  • England manager Thomas Tuchel reacts during the match. Reuters
    England manager Thomas Tuchel reacts during the match. Reuters
  • Erling Haaland scores his and Norway's second goal against Brazil. AFP
    Erling Haaland scores his and Norway's second goal against Brazil. AFP
  • Brazil winger Vinicius Junior remonstrates with assistant referee Corey Parker. Reuters
    Brazil winger Vinicius Junior remonstrates with assistant referee Corey Parker. Reuters
  • France forward Desire Doue is surrounded by Paraguay defenders in the penalty box in Philadelphia. France won 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Kylian Mbappe. AFP
    France forward Desire Doue is surrounded by Paraguay defenders in the penalty box in Philadelphia. France won 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Kylian Mbappe. AFP
Updated: July 15, 2026, 4:42 AM
Kylian MbappeWorld Cup 2026Lamine YamalFrance