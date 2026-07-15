Brilliant Bellingham, erratic Pickford, advantage VARgentina?: World Cup semi-final talking points

England and Argentina face off on Wednesday with the winner securing their spot in the 2026 World Cup final.

In the previous round, both sides needed extra time before eventually sealing victories, with England edging past Norway 2-1 and Argentina beating Switzerland 3-1.

The two countries share a World Cup rivalry that goes all the way back to the 1962 tournament in Chile. They have played each other five times at the global finals, with England winning three times and Argentina twice.

The winners will take on Spain in Sunday's showpiece following their 2-0 semi-final victory over France in Dallas on Tuesday.

We pick out the main talking points ahead of Wednesday's game in Atlanta.

Brilliance of Bellingham

The form of Jude Bellingham in North America has cemented the England midfielder's status as a big-game player who contributes when needed most.

Of his 12 international goals, nine have been scored at major tournaments. Five of those have resulted in putting England in front and two have helped drag his team level.

His doubles against Mexico and then Norway – taking his tournament tally to six – saw Bellingham become the first player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to score two or more goals in successive knockout stage games.

It also meant that, at 23, the Real Madrid star was the second youngest player to achieve this feat since a 17-year-old Pele did the same for Brazil in 1958.

Only Bellingham and Norway's Erling Haaland have managed to score with their left foot, right foot and head at this World Cup. Not the worst company to keep.

“He's one of the best in the world,” insisted Haaland, a former Borussia Dortmund teammate of Bellingham, after Norway's quarter-final exit. “I think he's unbelievable. England is lucky … because everybody would want a Jude in the team.”

Alvarez or Martinez?

For the first time at this year's World Cup, Lionel Messi failed to find the back of the net, having to settle for an assist against the Swiss after his corner was flicked home by Alexis Mac Allister for their 10th-minute opener.

It meant Messi's tournament tally now stands at eight goals and two assists. Only Kylian Mbappe has made more goal contributions. While their 39-year-old Argentina captain continues to wield his magic touch, manager Lionel Scaloni has found himself with a big call to make about who leads his team's attacking charge.

The first four games in North America saw Lautaro Martinez given the nod up front, but the Inter Milan striker only managed one goal with Messi doing all the heavy lifting in front of goal. For the last-16 win over Egypt, Martinez made way for Julian Alvarez in the starting XI but the Atletico Madrid striker could not ease the scoring burden on Messi.

Against Switzerland, though, it was time for both players to step up in extra time after Alvarez put Argentina in front with a stunning curling finish before substitute Martinez had the final word with a late third.

“The other day people were telling me that 70-80 per cent of the team's goals had been scored by Leo [Messi],” Scaloni said after the game. “But I wasn't worried, because of the situations Lautaro and Julian were getting. They ⁠keep pushing forward, they train well, make things difficult for us, and when they come on they show they are ready.”

Mixed tournament for Pickford

It has been a mixed bag for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford this World Cup.

The 32-year-old would have been frustrated to have got a hand to but then fail to keep out Martin Baturina's strike for Croatia in their tournament opener. Pickford was then caught out at his near post by Brian Cipenga's goal for DR Congo in the last-32 clash.

But the Everton goalkeeper redeemed himself with a superb display as 10-man England battled to victory over Mexico to reach the quarter-finals.

“You saw the standard I set myself tonight in producing saves in big moments … big moments in big times, that's where I am,” said Pickford after the game.

But his standards slipped again when he was completely deceived by Andreas Schjelderup's dipping effort against Norway in a game that had seen Pickford break Peter Shilton's record for the most England games at a World Cup, making an 18th finals appearance.

“That can't go in the net from there,” said former England defender Gary Neville on ITV. “He has to save it.”

England will be hoping the Mexico version of Pickford returns for the match against Argentina.

Advantage VARgentina?

Hogging the headlines for Argentina almost as much as Messi has been controversy surrounding refereeing decisions during their run to the semi-finals.

Social media chatter – resulting in a “VARgentina” moniker gaining traction online – has been building since the opener against Algeria when Messi avoided a red card for standing on the calf and Achilles tendon of Aissa Mandi in the first ​half, before going on to score a superb hat-trick. The Algerian Football Federation lodged an official complaint to Fifa about the officiating.

There was a bigger furore after the South Americans' comeback win over Egypt, when the Pharaohs had a goal disallowed after VAR spotted a foul in the build-up but then failed to review a late penalty call after an alleged foul on Mohamed Salah.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan suggested that there was a conspiracy to keep the reigning champions and Messi in the competition, while Mostafa Zico described it as a “blatant injustice” and that the tournament was “rigged” by Fifa.

The win over Switzerland also witnessed a vital decision going in Argentina's favour when striker Breel Embolo was given a second yellow card for diving following a VAR review.

Embolo would leave the pitch in tears while his teammates were outraged, although replays showed it had been the correct call.

“There was definitely no reason to award a yellow card,” insisted Swiss coach Murat Yakin. “It destroyed our game. We have to accept it, but it is painful to lose that way.”