World Cup 2026 Golden Boot: Super-sub Undav leads, Messi and David in pursuit

The race for the Golden Boot – awarded to the top scorer at the World Cup finals – is beginning to heat up.

Germany super-sub Deniz Undav leads the race after his introduction against Ivory Coast resulted in two goals and an assist in a 2-1 win.

Undav was also on the scoresheet in the 7-1 demoliton for Curacao and also grabbed an assist.

Lionel Messi got his campaign up and running with a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's opening match.

Canada's Jonathan David became the second player at these finals with a treble in the co-hosts' 6-0 win against Qatar.

Brazil forwards Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Jr are on two goals apiece. Manchester United forward Cunha struck twice against Haiti with Real Madrid star Vinicius also grabbing his second goal of the tournament in a 3-0 win.

Star strikers Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane are also on two goals.

Golden Boot 2026

1). Deniz Undav (Germany) - Goals: 3, assists: 2

2). Messi (Argentina) - Goals: 3, assists: 0

3). Jonathan David (Canada) - Goals: 3, assists: 0

4). Crysencio Summervile (Netherlands) - Goals: 2, assists: 1

5). Mike Oyarzabal (Spain) - Goals: 2, assists: 1

6). Maxi Araujo (Uruguay) - Goals: 2, assists: 1

7). Ayase Ueda (Japan) - Goals: 2, assists: 1

8). Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) - Goals: 2, assists: 1

9). Vinicius Jr (Brazil) - Goals: 2, assists: 1

10). Johan Manzambi (Switzerland) Goals: 2, assists: 0

11). Brian Brobbey (Netherlands) - Goals: 2, assists: 0

12). Harry Kane (England) - Goals: 2, assists: 0

13). Erling Haaland (Norway) - Goals: 2, assists: 0

14). Kylian Mbappe (France) - Goals: 2, assists: 0

15). Matheus Cunha (Brazil) - Goals: 2, assists: 0

16). Elijah Just (New Zealand) - Goals: 2, assists: 0

17). Cyle Larin (Canada) - Goals: 2, assists: 0

18). Daichi Kamada (Japan) - Goals: 2, assists: 0

19). Folarin Balogun (US) - Goals: 2, assists: 0

20). Ismael Saibari (Morocco) - Goals: 2, assists: 0

21). Yasin Ayari (Sweden) - Goals: 2, assists: 0

22). Kai Havertz (Germany) - Goals: 2, assists: 0

Kylian Mbappe scored twice in France's win over Senegal. AFP Info

Previous Golden Boot winners

2022 - Kylian Mbappe (France) - Goals: 8

2018 - Harry Kane (England) - Goals: 6

2014 - James Rodriguez (Colombia) - Goals: 6

2010 - Thomas Muller (Germany) - Goals: 5

2006 - Miroslav Klose (Germany) - Goals: 5

2002 - Ronaldo (Brazil) - Goals: 8

1998 - Davor Suker (Croatia) - Goals: 6

1994 - Oleg Salenko (Russia), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) - Goals: 6

1990 - Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) - Goals: 6

1986 - Gary Lineker (England) - Goals: 6

1982 - Paolo Rossi (Italy) - Goals: 6