'We are in sorrow': Tributes paid to car showroom worker killed in Dubai gas cylinder blast

Tributes have been paid to an Indian man who was killed in a gas cylinder explosion at a Dubai car showroom where he worked.

Shijin Paul, 27, from Kerala, died following the incident at the Car Superstore dealership in Al Quoz Industrial Area on Monday evening. Five others were injured in the explosion, and Dubai Police are investigating the cause.

Mr Paul moved to Dubai in November to take up the role of multimedia specialist, in which he produced social media content for the company. Bineesh Sunny, his cousin, told The National of his family's devastation and disbelief over his death.

“The company called me saying he is in the hospital. By the time I reached the hospital, he had already died. It is shocking,” Mr Sunny said. “His wife and our family back home are in sorrow now. We still can’t believe what happened.”

The Indian consulate said it is in contact with Mr Paul’s family and local authorities to help with the formalities and paperwork to repatriate his body to India.

“The injured are receiving treatment and the consulate is providing all support,” an Indian official told The National.

Nisar Manredh, a former roommate of Mr Paul, said he lived with him in Jumeirah for a month.

“I heard the sad news when someone posted about Paul’s death in the accommodation WhatsApp group,” Mr Manredh told The National. “He was a nice guy and was looking forward to being reunited with his wife. We are still in shock and disbelief. My prayers are with him and his family.”

The National visited the showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road on Tuesday. The owner declined to comment on the incident. The Car Superstore later announced on its Instagram account that it would temporarily close following the incident.

“We regret to inform you that due to a recent incident, we will be temporarily closed,” the showroom said in the post. "Our thoughts are with those affected.”

Tributes have been made on social media, with friends, colleagues and members of Dubai’s community expressing condolences and offering prayers and support to Mr Paul's family.