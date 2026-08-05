Probe launched as 17 injured in Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi

India’s civil aviation regulator has launched a probe after Tata Group-owned Air India's Phuket-Delhi flight lost altitude, leaving 17 people injured, before safely landing in the country’s capital.

The aircraft has been moved to a hangar and the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been secured for detailed examination, the ministry of civil aviation said in a statement Tuesday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has initiated an investigation, and the ministry is monitoring the situation, it said.

Of the 137 passengers aboard the Airbus A320neo aircraft, four crew members and 13 passengers sustained injuries, Air India said in a statement. All hospitalized passengers and crew members are stable.

“On our side, we are aware of the event and are in contact with Air India to provide support as required.” Operational queries regarding this event are best addressed by the airline, a spokesperson for Airbus said.