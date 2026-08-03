Liverpool salary 2026/27: Who is the highest earner after Mohamed Salah's exit?

Liverpool will be effectively starting all over again when the new season kicks off on August 21.

Manager Arne Slot was removed from his post one season after winning the Premier League title, with Andoni Iraola named his replacement. Other big names headed towards the exit as well, none bigger than Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian star is a free agent after ending a hugely successful nine-year stint at Anfield. He was at the front and centre of Liverpool's plans for all these years. But they will now have to plan for life without Salah. And also Andy Robertson and ⁠Ibrahima Konate.

New coach Iraola admitted there are “obvious” gaps in the team that need to be filled. Liverpool have signed Jeremy ​Jacquet and Victor Munoz but will need further reinforcements with injuries to Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and now Jeremie ​Frimpong.

The Reds will need to make some big investments, even though they have the third highest wage bill in the Premier League.

Below is the list of the highest-paid players at Liverpool. Data collected through capology.com, spotrac.com and reports.

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Liverpool player salaries for 2026/27

1. Virgil van Dijk – £350,000 per week

=2. Ryan Gravenberch – £280,000 per week

=2. Alexander Isak – £280,000 per week

=4. Dominik Szoboszlai – £250,000 per week

=4. Cody Gakpo – £250,000 per week

=6. Florian Wirtz – £200,000 per week

=6. Hugo Ekitike – £200,000 per week

=8. Alisson Becker – £150,000 a week

=8. Alexis Mac Allister – £150,000 per week

=8. Federico Chiesa – £150,000 a week

11. Jeremie Frimpong – £100,000 per week

=12. Giorgi Mamardashvili – £85,000 per week

=12. Joe Gomez – £85,000 per week

=14. Conor Bradley – – £75,000 per week

=14. Kostas Tsimikas – £75,000 per week

=14. Milos Kerkez – £75,000 per week

17. Giovanni Leoni – £55,000 per week

18. Wataru Endo – £50,000 per week

19. Stefan Bajcetic – £40,000 per week

20. Freddie Woodman – £30,000 per week

=21. Trey Nyoni – £25,000 per week

=21. Rio Ngumoha – £25,000 per week

Note: Curtis Jones could be on his way out. Harvey Elliott back from loan spell at Aston Villa. Jeremy ​Jacquet and Victor Munoz salary not known.