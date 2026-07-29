Mohamed Salah, Jadon Sancho, Neymar and the big name free transfers still available this summer

As the summer transfer window heats up, several big reputation players are still without a club for next season. For some, wages might be putting off potential employers, while others will be holding fire as the offers begin to materialise. Below are 10 players available for nothing ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Mohamed Salah

Age: 34; Last club: Liverpool

The former Liverpool forward looked to be heading to Besiktas and the Turkish Super Lig, but reports on Tuesday suggested the move had broken down. Besiktas director Onder Ozen told Turkish media: “Besiktas will not make another offer. They said they are also in talks with another club, maybe they will get a result from there. The last offer we made to Salah is the final point that does not harm Besiktas' club identity.”

So, where next for Salah? Not much seems to have changed, with Turkey, Saudi Arabia or the US still the obvious options. The 34-year-old's wage demands are said to be astronomical, so this one might run for a while yet.

Jadon Sancho

Age: 26; Last club: Man Utd

The former England winger is only 26 but available on a free transfer after his disastrous spell with Manchester United. Sancho flopped badly at Old Trafford and did little to impress in various loan spells away from the club.

Interestingly, from a regional perspective, Qatari club Al Rayyan are said to have made an offer to his advisers. In Europe, former club Borussia Dortmund – where he played his best football – are said to be keen, while Atletico Madrid are said to be monitoring the situation.

Dusan Vlahovic

Age: 26; Last club: Juventus

The Serbian striker, 26, is available for nothing after his deal with Serie A giants Juventus expired. The striker scored 50 goals in 123 games in Turin following his €70 million move from Fiorentina in 2022.

His huge wage demands have so far put off many clubs, despite him being one of the more attractive options on the market. Several Champions League clubs are thought to be keen on him as an option to add depth to their squads, including Bayern Munich, who want an understudy to Harry Kane.

Leon Goretzka

Age: 31; Last club: Bayern Munich

Talking of Bayern, their former midfielder Goretzka is a free agent, having left the Allianz Arena at the end of last summer. At 31, he has some good years left and many clubs in Italy are keen to sign him, including AC Milan. There is also said to be interest from MLS, but the player is reported to be keen on staying in Europe for now.

Dani Carvajal

Age: 34; Last club: Real Madrid

The Real Madrid legend is out of contract at the Bernabeu after winning everything possible during his career with the Spanish giants. The big problem is the string of injuries he suffered last season. Reports suggest that boss Jose Mourinho has not pushed to retain the 34-year-old full-back. If not, then MLS and Saudi clubs could enter the race.

David Alaba

Age: 34; Last club: Real Madrid

Another veteran defender on the way out at Madrid is the Austrian Alaba. At 34, his age and injury record complicate matters, but there are still likely to be takers for one of the better European defenders of the past decade. Inter Milan were said to be keen before they moved for England's John Stones on a free transfer. Given Alaba's previous stellar service to Bayern, there is likely to be interest from German clubs.

David Alaba, right, has left Real Madrid after five years in Spain. EPA Info

Marcelo Brozovic

Age: 33; Last club: Al Nassr

Croatia's Brozovic is available, having left Al Nassr as a Saudi Pro League champion in the summer. The spiky midfielder has options in Italy, where he is highly regarded following his previous eight-year stint at Inter.

Julian Brandt

Age: 30; Last club: Borussia Dortmund

Winger Brandt is famously the player Jurgen Klopp pushed to sign instead of Salah at Liverpool. The once golden boy of German football hasn't lived up to the early hype, and he is available on a free transfer, aged 30. That said, 48 caps for Germany and hundreds of Bundesliga appearances mean he has had a very respectable career, with Leeds and Ajax linked to signing him.

Franck Kessie

Age: 29; Last club: Al Ahli Saudi

The Ivorian midfielder has been a mainstay of Al Ahli's double Asian Champions League-winning side after joining the Jeddah side from Barcelona in 2023. He is best known for his success in Serie A, and Juventus and Roma are looking to bring the 29-year-old back to the league.

Neymar

Age: 34; Last club: Santos

At 34, with his body ravaged by injury, the Brazil star should probably be looking at retirement. However, his deal with Santos is up, and one last contract cannot be ruled out. An extension with his boyhood club could yet happen, while the most frequent rumour is of a reunion with Lionel Messi at the star-studded Inter Miami in MLS.