Manchester United still aiming to offload Antony, Sancho and Hojlund before transfer deadline

The English transfer window closes on September 1. Although the Turkish transfer window closes a week later, and Turkey is one of the top destinations for Premier League players, most deals will be completed before the English deadline.

Manchester United, who finished 15th in the Premier League last season, their lowest place for 50 years, have been active this summer, bringing in many players during the transfer window. The National understands the club expects to be particularly active in what time remains.

Ruben Amorim’s goal-shy side have spent £200 million on three forwards: Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. The latter two are Premier League proven with attractive age profiles. All three were welcomed by United fans.

United need to move some players on, especially after the big financial outlays this window. Forward Marcus Rashford has gone to Barcelona on loan, with the Catalans having an option to buy next summer. Don’t be surprised to see similar deals for other players.

United’s Brazilian forward Antony, who excelled at Real Betis last term, is expected to leave. The Andalusian giants want to sign him again and Antony is happy to return. Negotiations have taken place, most recently on Monday, with the two clubs differing widely in their valuations. Betis keep asking to loan and not buy Antony and United have said no multiple times to this. United want a sale and know there’s a demand for a player who was one of the stars of La Liga last term. United’s respected chief negotiator is Matt Hargreaves, who was praised for his conduct and negotiating skills by Sesko’s agent.

United paid a fee of £82 million fee to buy Antony from Ajax in 2022, but given his lack of success at Old Trafford the club will be fortunate to get even half that back. Antony has other suitors in Spain and Germany. The Brazil forward has been training away from the first team, as has full-back Tyrell Malacia, who has also been training alone at non-league Trafford FC close to United’s Carrington training ground.

Wide man Jadon Sancho, another hugely expensive signing, is also set to leave. Several clubs are seriously interested in the England international, and he had a video call with Roma officials recently.

Rasmus Hojlund, 22, is being ushered out. The Danish striker was told the club would listen to offers for him three weeks ago and has been sidelined ever since. He wants to stay at United, but it’s clear that he’s not currently in his coach’s plans. Hojlund has suitors across several countries and is expected to leave. Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, flush with money after selling Sesko to United for €85 million and moving his huge wages off their books, are interested.

It’s understood that United value Hojlund at around €50 million, while Leipzig's valuation is closer to €35 million. A compromise could be reached. AC Milan are also interested in Hojlund, though the Italians would prefer a loan with an option to buy rather than a straight purchase.

Newcastle United also showed an interest in Hojlund, as did Fulham, but he was thought to be too expensive for their wage structure. Italian champions Napoli, who could afford his wages, have also shown interest, more so since Romelu Lukaku’s injury.

Exciting wide player Alejandro Garnacho wants to join Chelsea. There were negotiations between Chelsea and Garnacho’s camp in January but the London club’s valuation of the Argentina international is well short of United’s. United want £50 million, Chelsea are reticent to go higher than £35 million. Again, a compromise is needed. All the United players could stay at Old Trafford since they have contracts, yet footballers tend to want to play football and all will be keen to impress and play in the season ahead of a World Cup. United fans will largely back their club since they feel a major reconstruction of the squad is necessary.

Kobbie Mainoo has been left on the bench for United's opening games. Getty Images

The future of Kobbie Mainoo, who was part of the same United side that won the 2022 FA Youth Cup with Garnacho, is also subject to conjecture since he’s not been playing under Amorim and has yet to sign a new contract. Amorim said after Sunday’s draw at Fulham that he expects the midfielder to compete with United captain Bruno Fernandes for a place in the team. It’s expected that Mainoo will stay at Old Trafford, but don’t bet against him leaving if United get a large offer for the England international.

It's important to note that no potential outgoing transfers are currently advanced in their negotiations.

United want to bring in a goalkeeper and a midfielder and have identified Brighton’s box-to-box midfielder Carlos Baleba, 21, but Brighton's valuation of their player would make any move prohibitive.

So, a busy week ahead in the transfer market for United, who will also play two games – away to fourth-tier Grimsby Town on Wednesday in the League Cup and at home to promoted Burnley in the league on Saturday. After an underwhelming start to the season, both are must-win games, while United also need wins in their outgoings.

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eco%20Way%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Kroshnyi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electric%20vehicles%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bootstrapped%20with%20undisclosed%20funding.%20Looking%20to%20raise%20funds%20from%20outside%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Five expert hiking tips Always check the weather forecast before setting off Make sure you have plenty of water Set off early to avoid sudden weather changes in the afternoon Wear appropriate clothing and footwear Take your litter home with you

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Disturbing%20facts%20and%20figures %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E51%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20in%20the%20UAE%20feel%20like%20they%20are%20failing%20within%20the%20first%20year%20of%20parenthood%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E57%25%20vs%2043%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20is%20the%20number%20of%20mothers%20versus%20the%20number%20of%20fathers%20who%20feel%20they%E2%80%99re%20failing%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E28%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20believe%20social%20media%20adds%20to%20the%20pressure%20they%20feel%20to%20be%20perfect%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E55%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20cannot%20relate%20to%20parenting%20images%20on%20social%20media%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E67%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20wish%20there%20were%20more%20honest%20representations%20of%20parenting%20on%20social%20media%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E53%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20admit%20they%20put%20on%20a%20brave%20face%20rather%20than%20being%20honest%20due%20to%20fear%20of%20judgment%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cspan%20style%3D%22font-size%3A%2014px%3B%22%3ESource%3A%20YouGov%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A