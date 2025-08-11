Marcus Rashford provides brilliant assist but guilty of bad miss in first Barcelona home game

Had things gone to plan with FC Barcelona, the club would have welcomed their Italian visitors Como to a reopened and partially redeveloped Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday night.

Had things gone to plan with Marcus Rashford, the Mancunian striker would be preparing to play another season for his childhood team Manchester United.

But life seldom goes to plan. Barca’s home stadium is delayed again with the latest hope that it will open for a La Liga game against Valencia next month.

With Estadi Olimpic, their temporary home for the past two seasons, otherwise occupied hosting concerts, the Catalan giants played their traditional pre-season curtain raiser at the home of their all-conquering female side, the 6,000 capacity Johan Cruyff stadium on the outskirts of the city.

It was here that Rashford had an early chance to make a strong impression.

Manchester United finished 15th last season, their worst season for 50 years, and Rashford’s United career was cut short when he went on loan to Aston Villa before the recent move to Barcelona on a one-year loan.

The switch of stadiums wasn’t the biggest deal for this game - the Gamper is usually packed with visiting tourists rather than the week in, week out season ticket holders who tend to be away on holiday – but the much smaller crowd still meant a financial hit and Camp Nou needs to be ready.

Rashford has been welcomed by his new teammates and fans and has performed well in pre-season. He has the chance of a fresh start but isn’t yet registered to play in La Liga which starts next week with an away game at Real Mallorca. Such uncertainty is the norm at Barcelona.

Como, 10th in Serie A last season, were apt guests given former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas is their coach.

Rashford, wearing the number 14 shirt once sported by Thierry Henry, was introduced to fans as the final player an hour before kick-off – the biggest name of the summer arrivals.

He started the game as the central forward with Lamine Yamal, the world’s best youngster, to his right, and Raphinha, a candidate for the Ballon d’Or, to his left.

Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez were behind. There’s deep quality in the side which is one of the best in football – and will be hard to break into.

Unselfish in the first minute when he had a chance on goal, Rashford gave a risky pass on 13, then met a 19th minute ball with a heavy touch – a minute before Pedri put the team ahead.

German coach Hansi Flick, who had spoken publicly in Spanish for the first time before the game, spoke to Rashford during a first-half drinks break.

The Mancunian got into good positions, was always asking for the ball and celebrated as Fermin got the second. He was responsible for the best move of the first half when he took the ball with his back to goal, passed and then sprinted for the return which he met with a cross for Raphinha for the third on 38 minutes.

Yamal made it 4-0 just before the break, then set Rashford up with a chance to make it 5-0. Somehow, he shot wide and smiled since he knew he should’ve buried it.

“Rashford! Rashford!” chanted the small crowd in support.

The Englishman was one of two changes at half-time, before Yamal made it 5-0 after the restart.

Flick’s system could suit the Mancunian. Barcelona’s front three of Lamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha scored 94 goals last term but the team are likely to play 60 games this season and need back-up.

Lewandowski is injured and 37 this month. Yamal played 69 times for club and country last season. Ferran Torres, who scored 19 in 2024/25, knows the role and that you’re playing among very gifted footballers.

Athletic Club’s Nico Williams was a target for the Catalans, Liverpool’s Luiz Diaz too, but Rashford ended up making the move to a club he said he wanted to join since the start of the year when it was clear he had no United future under Ruben Amorim.

Barcelona, who tried to buy Rashford three times previously, have an option to take Rashford permanently for €30m next summer. He has between now and then to prove that he’s worth it and take the chances when he gets them.