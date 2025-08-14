Benjamin Sesko spearheads new-look attack: Man United 2025-26 season preview

The new Premier League season kicks off this weekend with a full schedule of fixtures running from Friday to Monday. Manchester United begin with a home clash with title-chasing Arsenal at Old Trafford as manager Ruben Amorim looks to improve on last season's 15th-place finish.

Prospects

Amid the preseason optimism that courses through most football fans right now, Manchester United fans are no different.

Three big name, big money, first team forward signings have lifted the mood which was on the floor after May’s abject Uefa Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

United couldn’t score that night as they’d struggled to score in the Premier League all season. That’s why the forward line needed improving and hopefully Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko will do just that. United are still trying to sign more reinforcements – specifically Brighton’s box-to-box midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Given Brighton’s likely demands, that will be a difficult deal to conclude, but any midfield deficiencies could be exposed in Sunday’s Old Trafford opener against Arsenal.

The opening fixtures have not been kind, with games against Manchester City and Chelsea looming in the first five league fixtures. An away game to Fulham and a home match against promoted Burnley should at least give an indicator of where United are at following a positive preseason.

Whatever happens, United simply must improve significantly on last season’s 15th place. Qualifying for European football via a high enough league position is a realistic target and the mood among players is more positive than it has been for years.

And players are no longer in control at the (refurbished and much improved) Carrington training ground, with Amorim acting decisively to exclude the players he doesn’t want in his plans.

After a year of major changes, with hundreds of staff leaving, United are looking forward to less turbulent times. But they need to win games – pure and simple. There will no side attractions (or distractions) of European football, so it’s all about the Premier League in the months ahead. Crucial months, especially for coach Amorim.

First five fixtures

Arsenal (H)

Fulham (A)

Burnley (H)

Man City (A)

Chelsea (H)

Last five finishes

24/25: 15th

23/24: 8th

22/23: 3rd

21/22: 6th

20/21: 2nd

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has retained the backing of fans despite last season's struggles. Reuters

The manager

Ruben Amorim: A superb communicator who the fans really want – and indeed do – believe in, despite him presiding over most of United’s worst season for 50 years.

“Ruben Amorim,” sing United’s hardcore fans week after week. “He’ll bring the glory days again. We’ll back him from the Stretford End; he’ll turn the Reds around.”

It’s to the tune of Bonnie Tyler’s It’s a heartache (it certainly was last season) and it’ll be sung again this season, but the dynamics have changed.

He knows he was cut a lot of credit and support last season because he was taking over a team (and club) undergoing huge change. He has clear ideas and a clear vision. It’s time for it to start looking like it could work.

Star signing

Benjamin Sesko: The most recent of United’s three big summer signings, Sesko has long been a United target. United need goals after only 44 were scored in 38 games last season and while there was mitigation, the hardworking Rasmus Hojlund was anything but prolific.

The Slovenian giant, 22, will cost €76.5 million plus €8.5 million in bonuses. He scored 21 goals and made six assists for RB Leipzig last season and has already been capped 41 times while scoring 16 goals for his country.

“Benjamin possesses a rare combination of electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders making him one of the most exceptional young talents in world football,” said United’s director of football Jason Wilcox.

“All our data analysis and research concluded he has the required qualities and personality to thrive at Manchester United.”

Key player

Bruno Fernandes: They tried to make him go to Riyadh and he said, no, no, no. United’s best player by a mile. Captain, creator and one of the few providers of pleasure last season, his coach and teammates were pleased that he stayed.

Player of the season and top scorer last term, he’s now 30 and over five years into a United career that hasn’t seen his team come close to mounting a title challenge.

Last term he carried United, a lone beacon of hope amid the dross in ’24-25. His leadership has moved up a few notches. He’s so ridiculously important to this United, indispensable even. His departure would have left a huge hole.

Subject to overly critical analysis, especially from people who don’t watch United regularly failing to understand his role in the team.

Hot prospect

Leny Yoro: The 19-year-old swerved an offer from Real Madrid to join United in 2024 amid uncertainty around the manager Erik ten Hag and the playing squad. It wasn’t ideal, nor was picking up a serious ankle injury preseason in Los Angeles which kept him out until December 2024.

Faster than the Eurostar train which used to pass his home in Lille, Yoro has settled but still has much to come. United had plenty of bad moments last season, but when the team went behind, he was not one of the players who let his head drop.

His reactions, his resilience, hunger, ambition and courage impressed amid the acrimony of defeat after defeat. And all the time he was dealing with a new league, new country, new teammates and two new ways of playing under three different managers at United.

He’s bulked up, he has potential to be one of the best defenders in the world.

About Okadoc Date started: Okadoc, 2018 Founder/CEO: Fodhil Benturquia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Healthcare Size: (employees/revenue) 40 staff; undisclosed revenues recording “double-digit” monthly growth Funding stage: Series B fundraising round to conclude in February Investors: Undisclosed

Scoreline Arsenal 0 Manchester City 3 Agüero 18'

Kompany 58'

Silva 65'

MATCH INFO Qalandars 109-3 (10ovs) Salt 30, Malan 24, Trego 23, Jayasuriya 2-14 Bangla Tigers (9.4ovs) Fletcher 52, Rossouw 31 Bangla Tigers win by six wickets

How%20to%20avoid%20getting%20scammed %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENever%20click%20on%20links%20provided%20via%20app%20or%20SMS%2C%20even%20if%20they%20seem%20to%20come%20from%20authorised%20senders%20at%20first%20glance%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAlways%20double-check%20the%20authenticity%20of%20websites%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EEnable%20Two-Factor%20Authentication%20(2FA)%20for%20all%20your%20working%20and%20personal%20services%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EOnly%20use%20official%20links%20published%20by%20the%20respective%20entity%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EDouble-check%20the%20web%20addresses%20to%20reduce%20exposure%20to%20fake%20sites%20created%20with%20domain%20names%20containing%20spelling%20errors%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20myZoi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Syed%20Ali%2C%20Christian%20Buchholz%2C%20Shanawaz%20Rouf%2C%20Arsalan%20Siddiqui%2C%20Nabid%20Hassan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2037%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Initial%20undisclosed%20funding%20from%20SC%20Ventures%3B%20second%20round%20of%20funding%20totalling%20%2414%20million%20from%20a%20consortium%20of%20SBI%2C%20a%20Japanese%20VC%20firm%2C%20and%20SC%20Venture%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

57%20Seconds %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Seven%20Winters%20in%20Tehran %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%20%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Steffi%20Niederzoll%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Reyhaneh%20Jabbari%2C%20Shole%20Pakravan%2C%20Zar%20Amir%20Ebrahimi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SUZUME %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Makoto%20Shinkai%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Nanoka%20Hara%2C%20Hokuto%20Matsumura%2C%20Eri%20Fukatsu%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A