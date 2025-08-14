Premier League predictions: Arsenal to edge Man United, Liverpool to ease to opening win

Some 89 days after the 2024/25 Premier League season ended, the English top-flight returns with a full programme of fixtures. Below we pick out the winners and losers.

Friday: Liverpool v Bournemouth (11pm kick-off UAE)

The reigning champions have been splashing the cash this summer with more than €300 million spent on the likes of Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike. Liverpool go into the game having lost to Crystal Palace on penalties in the Community Shield.

It has been a tough transfer window for Cherries manager Andoni Iraola who has seen the defence that helped secure Bournemouth's highest ever Premier League points tally last season decimated, with Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Ilia Zabarnyi all heading for the exit.

Prediction: Liverpool 3 Bournemouth 0

Saturday: Aston Villa v Newcastle (3.30pm)

It has been a quiet window for Villa, who finished in sixth place, with the €30m Nice striker Evann Guessand their only major outlay so far. They will also be without the services of attacking duo Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio whose loan deals were not made permanent, although reports suggest a move could yet be made to bring back the latter.

Newcastle have endured a summer of turmoil – despite winning the League Cup and finishing fifth – with top-scorer Alexander Isak trying to force through a move to Liverpool, while the Magpies were also beaten to the punch on a host of transfer targets. Winger Anthony Elanga has joined and will provide an injection of pace down the right.

Prediction: Villa 1 Newcastle 1

Brighton v Fulham (6pm)

German manager Fabian Hurzeler guided Brighton to eighth place in his first season in charge but has since lost the services of striker Joao Pedro to Chelsea while Manchester United are thought to be keen on midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Marco Silva’s fifth season at Craven Cottage saw Fulham finish 11th but, beyond a reserve goalkeeper, the Portuguese has not been able to strengthen his starting XI. Silva is entering the final year of his contract and will need some reassuring about the club's ambition if he is to stay longer.

Prediction: Brighton 2 Fulham 0

Sunderland v West Ham United (6pm)

Newly-promoted Sunderland have not been shy with bolstering their squad with the Black Cats having made an eye-watering 11 new signings, with the addition of former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen arguably the standout.

West Ham's transfer activity has seen them bring in experienced Premier League operators in full-back Kyle Walker-Peters and striker Callum Wilson on free transfers, while also forking out €40m on Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo. The Hammers ended last season 14th.

Prediction: Sunderland 2 West Ham 3

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (6pm)

Thomas Frank has replaced the sacked Ange Postecoglou as manager with the club's dismal 17th-place finish outweighing their Uefa Europa League final triumph. Forward Mathys Tel and winger Mohammed Kudos have joined from Bayern Munich and West Ham, respectively. Club legend Son Heung-min has left for the MLS.

Burnley have also been busy in the transfer market to try to maintain their top-flight place, including the arrivals of defender Lesley Ogochukwu and forward Armando Broja from Chelsea for more than €50m. Former Man City full-back Kyle Walker and ex-Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka are also among the new arrivals.

Prediction: Spurs 2 Burnley 1

Wolves v Manchester City (8.30pm)

Alarm bells are ringing at Wolves (who were 16th last season) after the exits of Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nelson Semedo, and Pablo Sarabia, while Vitor Pereira's team failed to register a single win in their preseason friendlies – losing their last three against Lens, Girona and Celta Vigo.

Man City made their transfer moves before the Fifa Club World Cup, bringing in the likes of midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and attacker Rayan Cherki, while they have also re-signed goalkeeper James Trafford from Burnley. Pep Guardiola's side have a point to prove after finishing third last season, 13 points behind champions Liverpool.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Man City 3

Sunday: Chelsea v Crystal Palace (5pm)

Chelsea enter the new campaign on a high having hammered European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Fifa Club World Cup final. The usual manic window for the Blues, who were fourth last season, with Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens among the arrivals, while the likes of Noni Madueke and Joao Felix headed for the exit

The joy of Palace's Community Shield victory was quickly overshadowed as the club lost their appeal at Uefa's decision to demote them from the Europa League. The potential loss of captain Marc Guehi and key attacker Eberechi Eze before the window closes could darken the mood further.

Prediction: Chelsea 2 Palace 0

Nottingham Forest v Brentford (6pm)

Last season's surprise package Forest lost the services of winger Elanga to Newcastle but managed to fight off Spurs' advances for midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. Their attacking options have been strengthened by the singings of winger Dan Ndoye and striker Igor Jesus from Bologna and Botafogo, respectively.

Could be a tough season ahead for the Bees who have lost manager Frank – replaced by set-piece coach Keith Andrews – goalkeeper Mark Flekken, midfielder Christian Norgaard and attacker Bryan Mbeumo over the summer. Brentford finished 10th last season.

Prediction: Forest 3 Brentford 1

Manchester United v Arsenal (6pm)

United have spent big on their attacking options with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all arriving at Old Trafford for a combined €225m. The pressure is on manager Ruben Amorim after last season's 15th-place finish and Europa League final defeat to Spurs.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking to end of a run of three consecutive runners-up finishes by claiming the club's first title since 2004. The Gunners appear to have strengthened two key areas by bringing in defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi and striker Viktor Gyokeres as they hunt that elusive top spot.

Prediction: Man United 1 Arsenal 2

Monday: Leeds United v Everton (6pm)

Second-tier title winners Leeds are aiming to buck the trend and remain in the top-flight after promotion. Manager Daniel Farke has clearly been looking to add physicality and height to his team with four of his six new signings 1.85 metres or taller – with midfielder Anton Stach standing at a mighty 1.93m.

The return of manager David Moyes helped steer Everton away from relegation and up to a 13th place finish. Marquee signing Jack Grealish from Manchester City should be a perfect move for all concerned as is central midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's arrival from Chelsea.

Prediction: Leeds 1 Everton 1

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHayvn%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristopher%20Flinos%2C%20Ahmed%20Ismail%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efinancial%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eundisclosed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2044%20employees%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eseries%20B%20in%20the%20second%20half%20of%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHilbert%20Capital%2C%20Red%20Acre%20Ventures%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400bhp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E563Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh320%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Buy farm-fresh food The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce. In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra.

What is type-1 diabetes Type 1 diabetes is a genetic and unavoidable condition, rather than the lifestyle-related type 2 diabetes. It occurs mostly in people under 40 and a result of the pancreas failing to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugars. Too much or too little blood sugar can result in an attack where sufferers lose consciousness in serious cases. Being overweight or obese increases the chances of developing the more common type 2 diabetes.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EName%3A%20Tabby%3Cbr%3EFounded%3A%20August%202019%3B%20platform%20went%20live%20in%20February%202020%3Cbr%3EFounder%2FCEO%3A%20Hosam%20Arab%2C%20co-founder%3A%20Daniil%20Barkalov%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Payments%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%2040-50%20employees%3Cbr%3EStage%3A%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Arbor%20Ventures%2C%20Mubadala%20Capital%2C%20Wamda%20Capital%2C%20STV%2C%20Raed%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20JIMCO%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20Venture%20Souq%2C%20Outliers%20VC%2C%20MSA%20Capital%2C%20HOF%20and%20AB%20Accelerator.%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A